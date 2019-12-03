Barf.

We know all of the Democratic candidates are all-in on abortion and want it covered under Medicare for All, but Elizabeth Warren just had to take it a step further with a story that doesn’t quite ring true. Well, the first part might be true, but we know the second part isn’t going to happen.

.@ewarren says she wore a pink Planned Parenthood scarf to @realDonaldTrump’s inauguration, and, “I’m going to be wearing that same scarf when I’m sworn in as president” pic.twitter.com/TopaOPK5Yf — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) December 2, 2019

She’s going to be wearing that same Planned Parenthood scarf when she’s inaugurated? We know Planned Parenthood shovels tons of money into Democratic candidates’ campaigns, but we didn’t know that Warren had been completely bought off.

Abortion really is a sacrament to these people, isn’t it?

Gotta have a gimmick, if you wanna get applause. — max358 (@max358) December 2, 2019

Tone deaf — Aunt Jane (@AuntJane7) December 3, 2019

Why a pink scarf? Should be crimson red. — Robert Hendrickson (@NazareneOfYah) December 2, 2019

She's probably lying about wearing the scarf to the inauguration — I Can't Even (@wuttheheck11) December 3, 2019

Like she lied about her Native American heritage, and her firing because she was visibly pregnant, and sending her kids to public schools?

Her husband, the only man allowed to attend, will be wearing a PussyHat at the inauguration too. They will arrive via a magical new green energy vehicle flanked by majestic polar bears being ridden by AOC and Omar. Utopia! What a day it will be! — Christian Washington (@ChrWashington) December 3, 2019

Lmao..your such a great comic pic.twitter.com/Zgo8EUpCoa — 52yearschiefsfan (@52yearschiefsf1) December 3, 2019

Lol…. In your dreams @ewarren . — Personal Touch Health Care Apparel (@HealthApparel) December 2, 2019

😂. Grasping at straws still isn’t she — 🇺🇸 (@mtayanella) December 3, 2019

She’s a real loon. — jtkola™ (@jtkola) December 3, 2019

Democrats are psychotic. — Jeff C (@jeff_atl) December 2, 2019

Ladies and Gentlemen. Your Democrat party. We kill your babies and take your money. Thanks for playing. — dmward23 (@dmward23) December 3, 2019

Much delusion in the brain of this woman — Mike Shannon (@mvshannon) December 3, 2019

It's hilarious how often she preaches at evangelicals about voting for the orange man, but then wants to rub abortion in their face. Thank god people are starting to notice how much of a lying hack she is. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) December 3, 2019

Off into fantasy world now. — JDubF (@JDubF4) December 2, 2019

I know exactly how she feels. I’ve got this awesome pair of kicks I wore the last time the Texas Longhorns won a National Championship. I’m going to wear them again when I am crowned King of Imaginationville. — LordOfIntel (@of_intel) December 3, 2019

Not a pussy hat ? That disappointing — KamalahSucksHard (@HardKamalah) December 3, 2019

I guess we'll never see that scarf again, then. — Bohemio: *Insert lame pun here* (@El__Bohemio) December 3, 2019

She can use it as a handkerchief when she loses. — PJ (@pjul1984) December 3, 2019

She won't be president but she can wear it to trumps 2020 inauguration again — Timex tim (@timextim1) December 3, 2019

