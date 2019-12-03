Barf.

We know all of the Democratic candidates are all-in on abortion and want it covered under Medicare for All, but Elizabeth Warren just had to take it a step further with a story that doesn’t quite ring true. Well, the first part might be true, but we know the second part isn’t going to happen.

She’s going to be wearing that same Planned Parenthood scarf when she’s inaugurated? We know Planned Parenthood shovels tons of money into Democratic candidates’ campaigns, but we didn’t know that Warren had been completely bought off.

Abortion really is a sacrament to these people, isn’t it?

Like she lied about her Native American heritage, and her firing because she was visibly pregnant, and sending her kids to public schools?

