Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales joked during President Trump’s visit to the U.K. that he was leaving the country and would be back when he left. He’d actually planned a vacation trip long in advance, but he was amused to have “riled up the MAGA bots” with his tweet, so that shows you where he stands politically.

It’s strange: People who hate Trump seem to want him banned from Twitter, but they’ve also filed lawsuits to force Trump from blocking them on Twitter. So which is it? Wales says Trump should have been banned long ago.

The founder of Wikipedia believes Donald Trump should be banned from Twitter. And he said it should have happened "a long time ago" https://t.co/s7mHFXVvE5 — POLITICO (@politico) November 26, 2019

Politico reports:

Speaking at a media conference in Amsterdam, Wales said the U.S. president and other high-profile users such as entrepreneur Elon Musk were able to get away with statements on the social media platform which others would not. “A lot of stuff he says would not violate the terms of service of Twitter — he’s a blowhard and he says false things,” said Wales. “But he’s attacked people in ways that other people couldn’t get away with. I mean they’ve made it very clear that they are applying the rules differently.”

Not surprisingly, Wales praised Twitter for its recent decision to exclude paid-for political ads as well. He and Sacha Baron Cohen should hang out.

Lol. These people have all lost their minds. — Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) November 26, 2019

If you don’t think what he said has multiple 1st amendment issues I don’t know what else I can say. Issues that may impact his business down the road as well. — Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) November 26, 2019

First: Trump. Second: Everybody who doesn't think exactly like me! — Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) November 26, 2019

It's nice of these people to advertise their mental and emotional weakness so enthusiastically. — Telly (@smegalreturns) November 26, 2019

Fact: Citing a Wikipedia article runs the risk of a failing grade. — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) November 26, 2019

Wikipedia is the second biggest joke on the internet next to Snopes. — Jon Erdmann (@_BadHorsie) November 26, 2019

Silencing people you disagree with is a sign of weakness — Gabe, Bella, and their humom Susan (@SWestler) November 26, 2019

This is why I no longer donate to Wikipedia. — shanti242 (@shanti242) November 26, 2019

Imagine what he could do to Wikipedia if he devoted the same amount of time. — Joe Gerard (@JoeSGerard) November 26, 2019

Well hell. If the Wikipedia guy says so, let’s make it a law. 🙄🙄 — Angie BBN (@adkn00) November 26, 2019

I’m not donating $5 this year — Matt Rumble (@mattCUBErumble) November 26, 2019

And we care why? — M (@DetTitanUp) November 26, 2019

If not for Trump, Twitter would be a dying platform — Timothy W Murray (@timothywmurray) November 26, 2019

Trump’s tweets at least kept the Krassenstein brothers busy, seeing as they were compelled to reply to every single one.

I believe the founder if Wikipedia should be banned — Mike Vinci (@VinciMike) November 26, 2019

Another reason not to trust Wikipedia. They clearly don't support free speech. I hate Trump, too, but he still has First Amendment rights and people need to hear and know what their President is doing. — DevilsSpawn🌺 (@mark_gander3) November 26, 2019

"Ban him because we cant beat him" – Democrats — Pablo (@PJGJ03) November 26, 2019

"I mean, how are we supposed to get people to believe fake news when Trump can just tweet out the truth?" Wikipedia founder, probably — Whitey McWhiteface (@Common_sense103) November 26, 2019

Well, if the founder of Wikipedia says it, then it must be true… pic.twitter.com/gSpKtNDgFw — Nouf (@NoufAlAhmadi7) November 26, 2019

Another lefty wanting to limit free speech — Vman73 (@vman7374) November 26, 2019

When media people are encouraging people being banned you know we have totally lost the plot. — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) November 26, 2019

let your inner tyrant out for all the world to see — free_continental_politics_from7to10 (@from7to10) November 26, 2019

He broke them — Fabian Angarita (@fabianangarita) November 26, 2019

The Left are the fascists. Listen when they tell you who they are and what they will do if they're in power again. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) November 26, 2019

Wow! So glad to know who the Stasi are. — Bexy (@Bexy23268026) November 26, 2019

Who gives a flying fig what the founder of Wikipedia thinks. We can't even trust what we read there. GTFOH — KarenM (@tweeterthanwine) November 26, 2019

It's quite simple, Leftists LOVE to ban things, or shut people down, that they don't agree with. They all sound like this "dude" looks. 👇 pic.twitter.com/sBXfHAyZsv — Jim Czyzewicz (@zipowitz) November 26, 2019

