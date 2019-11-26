The Green New Deal is old news, and the new hotness in the Democratic Party is Medicare for All. However, a new Quinnipiac University national poll shows that the popularity of Medicare for All peaked in August, and has dropped now to 36 percent of voters saying it’s a good idea.

“Medicare for All has grown increasingly unpopular among all American voters, as 36% say it is a good idea and 52% say it is a bad idea. … The highest support came in an August 3, 2017 poll when voters said it was a good idea 51 – 38%.” https://t.co/n6CgLs9TBk — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) November 26, 2019

Fifty-two percent say it’s a bad idea? People are catching on. Or maybe they finally realized that it would involve a substantial tax hike on the middle class, despite Elizabeth Warren doing everything she could not to say that part out loud.

It was in September of 2017 that Bernie Sanders unveiled his Medicare for All bill with 16 co-sponsors. The policy remains popular among Dem primary voters: “59% of Democrats and Democratic leaners think it is a good idea” to replace the current system with single-payer. — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) November 26, 2019

Read @AlxThomp @AliceOllstein and I on how leaders of the left — suddenly reeling after seeing the Democratic health care debate shift dramatically in their direction the past few years — are strategizing on how to retake the offensive. https://t.co/bce2SfebnY — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) November 26, 2019

The poll also found Joe Biden retaking the lead from Elizabeth Warren at 24 percent support versus 14 percent for Warren and a surprising 16 percent for Pete Buttigieg. Biden, of course, wants to continue to tinker with Obamacare rather than go with Medicare for All.

People reading the news are blaming such things as the corporate media for messing with people’s minds.

Almost like when politicians, pundits and lobbyists relentlessly smear something it becomes less popular https://t.co/zxhteAGTri — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) November 26, 2019

The insurance industry had a clear plan here: Fire away early with negative ads and messaging. But what really mattered was multiple pro-Medicare-for-all Democrats getting scared and turning on it. Message: It's toxic, not politically worth it. https://t.co/dWvKyfYR5n — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 26, 2019

almost as if there's been a coordinated campaign by some of the most powerful interests in the country to destroy M4A — ⚙️ tenant from hell 🌾 (@awjedwards) November 26, 2019

Shows you how powerful the media is in shaping public opinion, Holly. — Andrea Burns (@marudehar) November 26, 2019

"Corporate media launches attack on Medicare for All and gets its friendly pollsters to poll their older audience on their opinions in an effort to shape public debate and enthusiasm for a policy with a wildly popular effects." — Bern Mic Drop (@glitchindmtrx) November 26, 2019

Maybe because the media and the insurance industry have been teaming up to discredit the idea. — Eric (@ETTC19) November 26, 2019

Ahhh the power of corporate disinformation campaigns. — Blair Haney (@HaneyOnthelow) November 26, 2019

This stupid country is never getting universal health care and that’s a damn shame — Ryan (@rpm164) November 26, 2019

Comes from living in a capitalist dystopia. — adlangx (@adlangx) November 26, 2019

Insurance industry propaganda works. — Jake Gold (@BotsonBob) November 26, 2019

When you have Republicans and Democrats working together to smear it this is the result — Early voting starts now in NY drey (@ProgressiveDrey) November 26, 2019

We think “smearing it” might have included admitting that they’d have to eliminate people’s private insurance in the process.

People got burned by "If you like your plan, you can keep it." They're not falling for "not one penny" of new taxes on the middle class. https://t.co/SHxAI44eIc — John Sexton (@verumserum) November 26, 2019

Taxes go up, you lose your private insurance … that’s some corporate propaganda.

