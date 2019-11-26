Now we’re kind of torn. If we vote for Kamala Harris for president, she’s just going to use her power to snatch the drug companies’ patents “so we can take over.” Then … does the government manufacture the drugs? Who will do research and development knowing they can’t patent their work?

Those are questions for another time or another president. Bernie Sanders is out Tuesday saying that under his administration, no one will pay more than $200 a year for prescriptions.

We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 26, 2019

Even Bill Gates? Even Jeff Bezos? Billionaires?

There is a very good chance that he got the $200 figure by hitting it on a dartboard covered with a bunch of different dollar amounts. https://t.co/93nkp8dVKC — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) November 26, 2019

"if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" https://t.co/j4s6NfU80P — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 26, 2019

How much will their taxes go up to keep this promise? https://t.co/9cvDG0vok8 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) November 26, 2019

I try to eat and live a lifestyle where I don't even need to take prescription drugs. I don't want to buy things I don't need; nor do I want to live in a society where I cannot afford to pay for my own needs, let alone to have the government take money from others to help me. 🤔 https://t.co/PzBeN1ITeE — HumblyMyBrain (@HumblyB) November 26, 2019

Bernie: No more than $200! (P.S. you and almost everyone you know will have the remainder taken out of your paycheck automatically as a tax until you forget that it's a personal expense. …Plus a little extra money for the bureaucracy, to help make all the pretending work.) https://t.co/YkPnYQtzbS — Death Hill Games (@DeathHillGames) November 26, 2019

…and an additional $5000 a year per family in taxes to pay for it. No thanks, #Bernie. #NoThanks https://t.co/ASEpzl5fMH — Sheri Lynn (@slaspito) November 26, 2019

why $200, why not $0. same with minimum wage. why $15 an hour. why not $1500 dollars an hour? https://t.co/WlDYcVX6jd — Belell B Kaeh (@BelellBKaeh) November 26, 2019

I'd happily pay more. I expect to pay for things I need/want. I pay for mine, you pay for yours, & my neighbors will pay for theirs. https://t.co/vQ2VUFzyFm — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 26, 2019

No more Eliquis for stroke patients then. Warfarin is good enough, right? https://t.co/KLRi1ItLX0 — Sensurround (Bad Takes in 5.1 Dolby Digital) (@BBC_dip) November 26, 2019

What he’s not telling you is you won’t get the drugs you need. HIV meds

Chemo drugs

Eliquis

Insulin All of them are way more than $200 a year. They will not magically be made cheaper because Grandma Simpson here says so. They’ll just go away. Or you won’t get them. https://t.co/KTeA9JoYtG — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 26, 2019

If you’re too old, too fat, too whatever stupid metric they decide, the meds you need will suddenly become the meds you can’t have. So you can die, of a blood clot, or cancer, or AIDS, or diabetic ketoacidosis. That’ll save you tons on prescriptions. Fuck you, @BernieSanders — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 26, 2019

Yep. You can see it in other socialized medicine countries. They cut costs by wait listing people to death. Just like the VA does here — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) November 27, 2019

So very true. Governments very rarely know what things really cost. — Kartik (@packbrewfan1) November 26, 2019

By doing what? Putting an artificial cap on prices? Here’s a thought, why not allow European, Canadian, Japanese and Australian drug companies sell in the US so that prices can be capped via the laws of the free market. — Luis (@luismen1991) November 26, 2019

Wow, prescription price caps! I cannot wait for the medicine shortages to commence! — J.Maxx (@Libertarian247) November 26, 2019

Great. Say goodbye to drug companies spending money on research and developing new drugs. Communist policies might sound good to voters who think they are receiving all this stuff for “free” but in the long run it’s kills innovation and growth and jobs. — Against Big Government (@Bad_Govt_Policy) November 26, 2019

You can’t ”ensure” that, unless you know exactly how much each of us uses in drugs annually. It's an empty promise simply aimed at buying votes. — TheTruth (@CTruth1965) November 26, 2019

Easy enough, but how will you find someone willing to sell us the drugs we need for $200/year? — EJaneWench (@EJaneWench) November 26, 2019

Well after you tax everyone 99% of their salary I guess everything will HAVE to be free. I’m sure a guy who’s never had to really work in his life will be great at managing my money and needs for me. You’re just silly now. — Jared Schmidt (@Talk1nschmidt) November 26, 2019

Let’s see which Democrat candidate will counter by promising that all prescription drugs will be free, even for illegals?

Related: