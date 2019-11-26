Now we’re kind of torn. If we vote for Kamala Harris for president, she’s just going to use her power to snatch the drug companies’ patents “so we can take over.” Then … does the government manufacture the drugs? Who will do research and development knowing they can’t patent their work?

Those are questions for another time or another president. Bernie Sanders is out Tuesday saying that under his administration, no one will pay more than $200 a year for prescriptions.

Even Bill Gates? Even Jeff Bezos? Billionaires?

Let’s see which Democrat candidate will counter by promising that all prescription drugs will be free, even for illegals?

