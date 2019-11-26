The White House announced Monday that first lady Melania Trump would be visiting Baltimore to talk to students about the danger of opioid addiction and abuse.

.@FLOTUS will visit Baltimore tomorrow to speak with middle school and high school students about the dangers of opioid addiction and abuse. #BeBest https://t.co/T1LqNficDv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 26, 2019

Both the Washington Post and ABC News report that the first lady was met with boos and hisses from the audience of middle school and high school students, with the Post noting in its tweet that President Trump had called the city rat and rodent-infested in a July tweet.

Melania Trump is booed while speaking to students in Baltimore https://t.co/qbgjyJ6agx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 26, 2019

First lady Melania Trump was welcomed to the stage at an opioid awareness summit in Baltimore with some cheers—but also a loud chorus of boos that continued for almost a minute. https://t.co/gL16F02DV9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 26, 2019

The Washington Post reports:

Despite an almost assured adverse reception, first lady Melania Trump spoke about opioid abuse at the B’More Youth Summit for Opioid Awareness in a city that President Trump derided as a “rat and rodent infested mess” in a July tweet. She was met with boos and hisses the second she stepped onstage from a crowd that consisted of mostly high school and middle school students. The boos were sustained for one minute of her five-minute speech, and the audience spoke throughout. … Students who booed said later that they did so because they believe the president is racist and were offended by his comments about Baltimore.

Classy. “Despite an almost assured adverse reception.” Call us crazy, but it’s really disrespectful to boo the first lady, and for school kids to do it? We’re sure they’ll be disciplined by their teachers or the principal … yeah, right. Instead, they’re interviewed by the Washington Post.

This isn’t quite as bad as medical professionals at Boston Medical Center staged a walk-out when Trump visited to highlight the hospital’s cuddle program for babies born addicted to drugs or alcohol, but it’s bad. Apparently her assistance isn’t welcome anywhere.

Speaking of disrespectful, the comments to both stories are filled with tweets like “karma” and “good.” At least a few people had some sense.

Apparently they were high during morals & ethics classes, & certainly haven't learned anything about respect in their short lives. Keep up the good work First Lady, perhaps they'll get the message before they OD. — SonJa (@SonJa41243694) November 26, 2019

Crazy, I didn’t know anti Trumpers were pro opioid addiction — Tim (@10000_steps_day) November 26, 2019

How dare she speak out against drug addiction???? BOO! BOO! — dianna (@DiannaDelicious) November 26, 2019

Yes, let’s boo someone trying help curb the staggering effects of the opioid epidemic. I’m just glad the brave journos from ABC were there to report the boos. Must show negativity at every opportunity. — Weezy1 (@threewireman) November 26, 2019

Highly, highly disappointing that this happened to @FLOTUS at an event for awareness of opioid abuse. This shows how the media once again reports the negative on something that was positive for a huge epidemic. — Ken Graham (@Ken_Graham24) November 26, 2019

It's pretty pathetic that these students booed her. She was there for a good cause and rather then listen to her they just booed!!🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — NITAS (@nitashah0) November 26, 2019

This is unfortunate. She’s fulfilling her duties. Let her. — kiera (@_kierachang_) November 26, 2019

Yea, that’s classy — JeffT (@jjt1142) November 26, 2019

Its Baltimore 🤷🏻‍♂️they want their opioids. — Epstein didnt kill himself (@Tom_Sizemore1) November 26, 2019

The school administrators are a disgrace to let that spectacle happen. Makes them look terrible, not Melania. — Patricia Kurth (@montanamickey1) November 26, 2019

Coached by resistance teachers no doubt. — Richard West 🚂 ⭐⭐⭐ (@westrich54) November 26, 2019

By no-class liberals who chose to be there, evidently not to hear about the dangers of opioids tho. Just to boo a woman who’s never done a damn thing to them. — Paula (@evebaby78p) November 26, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving First Lady. I hope and all your family have a blessed one. Thank you for how calm you were to theses 2 year olds. I also want to thank you for all the other things you do despite what’s going on. I applaud you Mrs. First Lady. Can’t wait to see what 2020 brings — cheryl dyal (@cheryldyal) November 26, 2019

