Democratic candidates couldn’t have been happy that their debate in Atlanta Wednesday night was preceded by not one but two long days of televised testimony in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry hearings. Sure, it gave MSNBC moderator Rachel Maddow a built-in question right out of the gate about President Trump’s impeachment, but it looks like people were too burned out on politics to tune in to a 9 p.m. debate.

Then again, maybe people have already seen three debates and just don’t care to hear the same answers about billionaires and climate change all over again.

In any case, ratings for Wednesday night’s debate were way down from September. Maybe people missed Beto?

MSNBC/WaPo debate scored a mediocre 6.6 million viewers last night, continuing a downtrend in viewership for these events. Lotsa people, in other words, missed an informative and expertly moderated affair. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 21, 2019

“Expertly moderated,” if you mean that Andrew Yang didn’t even get a question for the first 45 minutes or so.

The Washington Examiner notes that September’s debate drew 14 million viewers.

14 million watched September's Democratic Debate. Only 6.5 million watched last night's.https://t.co/bBzffwx5JY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 21, 2019

Do you blame us 🤣 — United we Stand 🇺🇸 (@Zhepon) November 21, 2019

So people are losing interest? #shocking — Tom (@elctrceye) November 21, 2019

So I guess Marianne Williamson is actually the big draw. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) November 21, 2019

Bingo. And how does Cory Booker keep managing to earn a place on stage with his poll numbers?

It’s good to put on if you want to be annoyed to sleep — Spooky Foopie (@Bookie09418218) November 21, 2019

Its better than melatonin, yawn! — Ant-kneeML (@AKneeml) November 21, 2019

Sinking ship of shame! 😂😂😂😂😂 — JIANT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PorkChopXprezz) November 21, 2019

Lackluster field. I'm looking for a late entry into the race. The Dems need someone that can motivate people to vote. They don't have that person in this group. Trump hatred will only go so far. — ⚡Celar Silens Mortalis⚡ (@F_U_B_A_R__) November 21, 2019

That’s really well said. Every candidate on stage made it clear their opposition to Trump, from Joe Biden saying the first thing the next president has to do is beat Trump (like a drum) and cop Kamala Harris saying there’s a criminal in the Oval Office.

Hey Erik did anything else happen in the news yesterday that may have competed? — America, you're in danger girl… (@OverUnderClover) November 21, 2019

After a whole day of watching or listening to impeachment hearings, I just didn't have it in me to watch the debate. — Jerod Kiger (@jerodkiger) November 21, 2019

That is possible and perhaps some comfort for MSNBC but: who is to say that the hearings didn’t *boost* debate viewing? — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 21, 2019

Um, the ratings?

That might be a sign, though, that more Democrats are interested in seeing the president impeached than hearing the candidates for the next election pitch their policies. Free advice for Democrats: You might want to get the focus back on the election, and quickly.

I have to say that I do not think it was either informative nor expertly moderated. I thought that the moderators failed to do their jobs interrogating positions and actions taken by candidates, and wasted time on stupid questions like "should we say 'lock him up?'" — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) November 21, 2019

But the moderators were four women! This was historic.

Constant, perpetual electioneering gets boring. — Eric Osnes (@EricOsnes) November 21, 2019

And it’s only November.

I mean, it wasn't exactly a debate. There's still too many candidates on the stage for much meaningful cross examination between them or differentiation. — Benjamin Reeves (@bpreeves) November 21, 2019

Even the most politically engaged person can acknowledge when there are too many people on stage at a time. — Alex Hungerford (@achungerford) November 21, 2019

Especially this late in a campaign that already seems like it's been going on for years. — Edward Carney (@Edward_Carney) November 21, 2019

It's a snooze fest & none of the candidates is very exciting to watch. — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) November 21, 2019

Even Biden looked like he was nodding off now and then.

Don’t worry if you missed this one; the next debate is already scheduled for December 19.

The next Democrat debate will air on CNN and PBS. https://t.co/Aqd69RTWCW — CNSNews.com (@cnsnews) November 21, 2019

Related: