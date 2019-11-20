Rep. Adam Schiff again tried to feed America the line that the whole impeachment inquiry is painful for him and he spent a year trying to avoid the inevitable, but he just has to try to impeach President Trump — he can’t delay it any longer. He says this as we remember that Democrats were talking impeachment even before Trump’s inauguration and have drawn up articles of impeachment over such things as him calling NFL players who kneel during the anthem “sons of bitches.”

The RNC has a great new ad out which paints the Democrats as the party of impeachment and shows again their reason why he must be impeached — because in their eyes Americans can’t afford to have him re-elected to a second term. In other words, they want him removed from office for any reason rather than face him in an election in 2020.

New RNC ad uses Democrats' own words on impeachment against them pic.twitter.com/GDm8xgJ0wR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

Considering Trump’s poll numbers are rising against possible Democrat rivals during the impeachment hearings, it’s a great strategy.

BRAVO RNC pic.twitter.com/Y9MVk2JhQ3 — Kings On Crawford (@KingsOnCrawford) November 21, 2019

Genius ad!! — murphy (@murphy4004) November 21, 2019

The Party Of Impeachment. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) November 21, 2019

Perfect!! — Paula K (@pkimmich) November 21, 2019

Love it! — Rach (@Rachael_NC) November 21, 2019

Outstanding! Put it on a 24/7 loop — Dan Davis (@dminky04) November 21, 2019

@TeamTrump Captured the madness perfectly! — Debra Blankenship (@DebraBlankens19) November 21, 2019

That moment you realize they would have been more of a threat if they kept their mouths shut. — Seth Craig (@SethCraig16) November 21, 2019

That’s right use their own words against them. People are tired of this crap. — eric james (@armorer4runner) November 21, 2019

So very afraid they are. Patriots know. Trump 2020 — ChrisUSA (@ChrisUSA8) November 21, 2019

Wow. That says it all. They really are his best advertisement! #Trump2020 — Mishaleen Allen (@AllenMeallen20) November 21, 2019

Imagine running an ad where you don't even have to speak, you let your haters speak for you — Nwaeze Uchenna (@FonsusAli) November 21, 2019

Spectacular! — Steven Allen Fuller (@19stevenallen52) November 21, 2019

Unhinged!! The understatement of the century!! — Moochie’s drawing (@dudedrawscj) November 21, 2019

Have any of them actually every said what he is doing that's so horrible for America? — Kooka (@Kooka03) November 21, 2019

Beautiful. Exposes them for the trash they are. — Shannon (@Sassarella2) November 21, 2019

Wish the dates of these things was posted with the ad for each statement. That way it wouldn't look like it's just about the current sham. — Oh Suzannah (@lsfletcher66) November 21, 2019

Agreed.

Spot on… — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) November 21, 2019

Sickening! They don’t even care about the people who voted him in office and they definitely don’t act like they care about America! — Lighthouse (@Lightho31485339) November 21, 2019

Freaking Genius 😂😂😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — RealJeffGlick❌ (@SmoketownMayor) November 21, 2019

This is gold — Deplorable Chad 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Cfoley07Chad) November 21, 2019

Impeachment is part of the Cancel Culture of the Left. They shout-down or de-platform rather than debate ideas. Trump's policies are extremely successful foreign & domestic. Democrat can't debate those facts. They don't want to. — Blind Faith (@BlindFaithBook) November 21, 2019

Lefties need to watch this

Look into a mirror

Ask themselves:

Is this what I am?#WakeUpAmerica — Don Barcome, Jr. (@dbznd) November 21, 2019

Nancy Pelosi was right to try to pump the brakes on impeachment, but now she and her party are stuck with it, and with nothing else to show for their time.

