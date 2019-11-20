If you were paying attention to the impeachment hearings Wednesday, you know that Ambassador Gordon Sondland is one of the few witnesses being called to testify who actually spoke to President Trump. Sondland said he had a “tense” phone call with Trump, who told him what he wanted from Ukraine: “I want nothing.”

That got “I WANT NOTHING” trending in the United States:

Sondland testifies he asked @realDonaldTrump, "What do you want [from Ukraine]?" Trump reportedly responded: "I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo, just tell Zelensky to do the right thing." pic.twitter.com/7fuSVHgumR — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 20, 2019

President Trump: “I want NOTHING. I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do what he ran on.” pic.twitter.com/x9Y3cbz8Kw — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 20, 2019

Doesn’t get much clearer than this. Ambassador Sondland says, of President Trump: “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”

pic.twitter.com/eHu8DxBhs4 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 20, 2019

Gordon Sondland was clear: "I've never heard from President Trump that the aid (to Ukraine) was conditioned on the investigations." So what did @realDonaldTrump say when Sondland DID talk to him? Sondland, quoting POTUS: "I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo." pic.twitter.com/ZuaCybXJj1 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 20, 2019

Sondland: “President Trump, when I asked him… ‘What do you want from Ukraine?’ His answer was: ‘I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.'" Sounds pretty darn clear to me: #NoQuidProQuo!pic.twitter.com/3GjPBGlDP2 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 20, 2019

Democrats love citing random conversations between random bureaucrats, but here's a direct quote from the actual President they absolutely refuse to acknowledge. Sondland quoting Trump: "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo." pic.twitter.com/oZXS3OMQs4 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 20, 2019

“I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.” – Sondland recapping call with POTUS. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 20, 2019

President Trump read Sondland’s statement to a gaggle of reporters as he was off on his way to Austin:

POTUS briefly talks to reporters while holding a paper with handwritten notes about Sondland’s testimony. He repeated the line “I want nothing” [from Ukraine] and “no quid pro quo” angrily several times, then boarded Marine One with no Qs. Have never seen him that pissed off. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 20, 2019

Reading from hand-written notes on today's hearing, Pres Trump quoted himself telling Sondland when asked what he wants Ukraine to do: "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelenskiy to do the right thing."

The pres said "that means it's all over." pic.twitter.com/NacSuIjl8P — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 20, 2019

According to Twitter, “I WANT NOTHING” is trending along with “Sharpie,” apparently since the president had written down Sondland’s words in marker.

@RepAdamSchiff Hey pencil neck, did you have ear plugs in when Sondland said this to you directly? — Aaron Waters 🇺🇸 (@aaronleewaters) November 20, 2019

This impeachment sham is over. The democrats clearly didn’t vet their witnesses. “I want nothing.” — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 20, 2019

