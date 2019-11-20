If you were paying attention to the impeachment hearings Wednesday, you know that Ambassador Gordon Sondland is one of the few witnesses being called to testify who actually spoke to President Trump. Sondland said he had a “tense” phone call with Trump, who told him what he wanted from Ukraine: “I want nothing.”

That got “I WANT NOTHING” trending in the United States:

President Trump read Sondland’s statement to a gaggle of reporters as he was off on his way to Austin:

According to Twitter, “I WANT NOTHING” is trending along with “Sharpie,” apparently since the president had written down Sondland’s words in marker.

