It was just yesterday when Twitchy featured video of Rep. Mike Turner doing a job on former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council aide Tim Morrison. “You just took apart, like, their entire case,” he concluded after questioning the pair.

It seems like the goalposts for the Democrats moved again Wednesday; instead of claiming President Trump withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Burisma and the Bidens, the focus instead was on whether Trump had pressured Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation in exchange for a White House visit. The two eventually met in New York and no investigation was started.

In this clip, Turner not only gets Sondland to admit it was only presumption that Trump was tying military aid to the investigation — he calls out CNN for running a bogus banner headline.

This is huge. @RepMikeTurner: "Nobody else on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to these investigations, is that correct?" Ambassador Sondland: "Yes." It’s time to end this madness. #ImpeachmentSham #CaseClosed

Every witness is the Democrats’ star witness until they aren’t, or at least that’s how it’s been playing out. Maybe they could pull in the whistleblower and really have a star witness.

