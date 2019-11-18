We were shocked last summer when a Gallup poll showed that Democrats now have a more favorable view of socialism than of capitalism. Nearly 60 percent of Democrats surveyed said they felt good about socialism, while positive feelings about capitalism plummetted from 56 to 47 percent over two years.

The Daily Signal’s Jarrett Stepman published a piece earlier this month reporting on an even more shocking poll, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw shared it with his Twitter followers Sunday.

This poll is shocking. – 15% say the world would be better off if the Soviet Union still existed – Just 57% think the Declaration of Independence better guarantees freedom & equality than the Communist Manifesto We must better educate young Americans. https://t.co/v2lEhJbNTx — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 17, 2019

Thank you for tweeting out my piece, @DanCrenshawTX. I'll be talking about this topic and more at @Heritage tomorrow. You should come! #WarOnHistory https://t.co/bNWxI3ICw8 — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) November 18, 2019

Stepman writes that the troubling figures were discovered by a poll conducted for the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation:

According to the poll, 70% of millennials responded that they are likely or extremely likely to vote for a “socialist.” About 50% said they have an unfavorable view of capitalism. Incredibly, the poll found that “15% of millennials think the world would be better off if the Soviet Union still existed.” … Perhaps worse than nostalgia for the Soviet Union, “57% of millennials (compared to 94% of the Silent Generation) believe the Declaration of Independence better guarantees freedom and equality over the Communist Manifesto.”

That’s crazy … but then again, it’s been a while since we’ve been in a high school or college history classroom.

Dragging the socialists and communists out of our children's classrooms would be a start, because we don't have even one generation to spare if we want to save the greatest experiment in freedom and prosperity ever imagined and bled for by generations of patriotic Americans. — AmendmentOne (@12_USC_Sec_2384) November 18, 2019

This is what the millennial generation needs to realize. Freedom is not free. Pay attention to those young folks in Hong Kong fighting for democracy and some in this country are trying to push for socialism? Spend 6 months in Venezuela @AOC 🙄 pic.twitter.com/LZqyx5EBKj — Bonny Vickers (@BonnyTulo2) November 17, 2019

We threw out teaching the Western Tradition so we get what we get. We've got more wealth, tech and education than ever in world history, and our teen suicide and depression rates are skyrocketing. We're teaching about personal truth instead of the Truth. And it kills our kids. — Pete Bowen (@petebowen) November 17, 2019

I live in Moscow, Russia and I have to say, there are lots of statues here to Lenin and Karl Marx, but no one is a huge fan of Stalin. There are MILLIONS of people here who I’m sure would love to educate the US on what the USSR was like. — Emma Johnson (@emmaj2011) November 17, 2019

I agree but another problem is that most public education boards and teachers in all states are driven by liberal and democratic views and ideas. I think that's why you are starting to see a bigger push for home schooling and private schools. — Brian Landis (@BrianALandis) November 18, 2019

It's almost as if communists have taken over the vast majority of academic institutions and use their dominance to force out non communist ideologies. — target_locked (@LockedReddit) November 17, 2019

Democrat party is 100% reliant on their failing public schools indoctrinating kids on left-wing thought, removal of civics and history, exalting victimhood idealogies, and suppression of critical thinking. Without this, they could not get 15% of the vote. — Jon Ringo (@JonRingo5) November 18, 2019

The previous generation raised many people now that don't have the work ethic, manners, accountability or social duties as the past. This is what happens when you raise kids that believe they should get a trophy for just showing up. — Avalon (@Joinavalon) November 17, 2019

We need to – and I mean this literally – dismantle public education. Privatize it, entirely. It has been ruined by those who view it as either steady employment without accountability, or as a platform for collectivist indoctrination – or as both. — Rich Hansen (@nesnahar) November 17, 2019

Get rid of the communist John Dewey’s Department of Education. It’s actual meaning from the very beginning was Department of Indoctrination. — imatrumpguy 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@imatrumpguy) November 17, 2019

Honestly, today’s public education isn’t acceptable. If you want your kids to compete, they need a private school education. Religious schools teach morals and ethics too. Just saying. — Melissa Riggles (@mermaidgirl10) November 18, 2019

