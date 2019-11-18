We were shocked last summer when a Gallup poll showed that Democrats now have a more favorable view of socialism than of capitalism. Nearly 60 percent of Democrats surveyed said they felt good about socialism, while positive feelings about capitalism plummetted from 56 to 47 percent over two years.

The Daily Signal’s Jarrett Stepman published a piece earlier this month reporting on an even more shocking poll, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw shared it with his Twitter followers Sunday.

Stepman writes that the troubling figures were discovered by a poll conducted for the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation:

According to the poll, 70% of millennials responded that they are likely or extremely likely to vote for a “socialist.” About 50% said they have an unfavorable view of capitalism.

Incredibly, the poll found that “15% of millennials think the world would be better off if the Soviet Union still existed.”

Perhaps worse than nostalgia for the Soviet Union, “57% of millennials (compared to 94% of the Silent Generation) believe the Declaration of Independence better guarantees freedom and equality over the Communist Manifesto.”

That’s crazy … but then again, it’s been a while since we’ve been in a high school or college history classroom.

