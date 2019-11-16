Rep. Adam Schiff claims he still doesn’t know the identity of the Ukraine whistleblower, and yet, he ordered the GOP not to talk about the whistleblower during the impeachment hearing. So … how would he know if a Republican just kind of slipped the name in there?

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway was the first to name the alleged whistleblower on-air, which means history will judge her harshly. The Resistance has called for anyone tweeting the alleged whistleblower’s name to be suspended or even jailed.

Disappointingly, Facebook and YouTube said they’d do what they could to keep the name of the whistleblower — they guy Adam Schiff has no idea who it could be — off of social media. That’s bad enough, but how are they supposed to censor his name if no one knows who he is?

Facebook and YouTube said they would block attempts to name the whistle-blower who set in motion the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. But, the tech companies’ human moderators and artificial intelligence tools are struggling to keep up. https://t.co/EfAkwpVViO — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2019

That’s a shame.

How do they know the name? — John Calcagno (@CalcagnoJohndj) November 14, 2019

Does that mean they know the name? — letsgo2press (@nativbklyn24) November 14, 2019

Schiff said he doesn’t know the name of the Whistleblower so how could Google & Facebook know? pic.twitter.com/4eAbRCK4Ht — Lefty Says What? (@LeftyWhat) November 15, 2019

Everybody knows his name. — Mary Fernandez 🏁😷#FreeHK (@MaryFernandez) November 15, 2019

The whole world knows. How silly. — Annette 5280 (@AnnetteSadler) November 14, 2019

As an engineer it seems to me in order to block naming the whistle-blower, you need to know the name of the whistle-blower. Otherwise how do your unit tests pass? https://t.co/CdeT70VCmT — Doug Donohoe (@DougDonohoe) November 14, 2019

So they know the name of the whistleblower? Who told them it was Eric Carmella? 🤔 https://t.co/D9i8h32TAs — Grimaldijn van Diepstoten 🇳🇱 (@KlimaatZaaier) November 14, 2019

Eric Ciaramella? Why are we still pretending that no one knows who he is? A nefarious insider who has opposed Trump from Day 1 from what I understand. Personally I think Dems are hoping to find someone else to replace him with as their whistleblower.https://t.co/cMnw5IW9E1 — JWelborne (@Alo6icA) November 15, 2019

The partisan’s name is already known. He’s a coward to not face the nation — FS Preston (@Bicycletourusa8) November 14, 2019

Why? There’s no law that says whistle blowers must be anonymous. The only law is that they can’t be fired for blowing a whistle. — corn pop Thunberg🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@wreatty) November 15, 2019

Huh. It's almost like trying to orchestrate a complete censorship of free speech and expression of ideas and discussion is a losing proposition. Well, unless you're China, I guess. https://t.co/WkXVD6NMF7 — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) November 14, 2019

Good.

Censorship is wrong.

Full stop. I am delighted we are defeating the facsists in big tech and mainstream media. — Dollysaysno (@dollysaysno) November 14, 2019

Practice for 2020 interference… — Innocent Patriot (@WeRGroot2) November 15, 2019

