One of the stories Elizabeth Warren has told over and over again on the campaign trail is how she was fired from her job as a school teacher for being visibly pregnant. She doubled down on the story in early October despite a video from 2007 showing Warren telling quite a different story, and despite the Free Beacon obtaining the minutes from a Riverdale Board of Education meeting showing that the board had voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a second-year contract.

Warren was in Goose Creek, S.C. on Saturday and once again told the story of how she was shown the door by the principal for being pregnant.

And it’s not just “right-wing media” doubting her story; even Mediaite reported on the 2007 video in which Warren said “she left her public school job after one school year because she lacked the educational credentials to qualify for a permanent position, and that she decided on her own to abandon the calling.”

It’s her story and she’s sticking to it.

