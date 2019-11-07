Of course, the best part of this tweet is Sen. Chris Coons using the word “literally.” We guess what he’s saying is calling Joe and Hunter Biden to testify before Congress would be … destructive? Dangerous? Fun to watch from a safe distance?

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reported Wednesday night that Senate Democrats are warning the Republicans not to mess with the Bidens.

That’s the beauty of it all — there’s no way to focus an impeachment inquiry on Ukraine and not involve the Bidens.

