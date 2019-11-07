Of course, the best part of this tweet is Sen. Chris Coons using the word “literally.” We guess what he’s saying is calling Joe and Hunter Biden to testify before Congress would be … destructive? Dangerous? Fun to watch from a safe distance?

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reported Wednesday night that Senate Democrats are warning the Republicans not to mess with the Bidens.

NEW — Senate Dems warn GOP against hauling the Bidens in to testify: it "would be literally rolling a grenade down the aisle of the Senate” https://t.co/4NSUaufnEB W/ @sambrodey — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 7, 2019

Literally — mark gunn (@Mark_Gunnn) November 7, 2019

An old, out of touch grenade. — Betsy Boyz (@Betsy_Boyz) November 7, 2019

Ha! Let's see that. — James H. Russell (@Kovu_) November 7, 2019

Do let’s get it on — righthooker (@righthooker) November 7, 2019

Perfect! Let's get to it. — Matthew W🇺🇸💻 (@Fuelpagan) November 7, 2019

Burn it down ! Let the chips fall where they may ! — Chris Stacy (@christacyvegas) November 7, 2019

What are they waiting for, this has been a one sided dodgeball game. — Debora Levy (@apromptdeb) November 7, 2019

Let's pull the pin. — Dennis H. (@dentrev1) November 7, 2019

You say that as though it would be a bad thing. — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) November 7, 2019

…and the downside? — kevin lindgren (@lindgren_kevin) November 7, 2019

Oh well, they wanted to play this game…they better get ready to play 😎 — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) November 7, 2019

Pull the pin — streiff (@streiffredstate) November 7, 2019

JUST DO IT — BQ (@QuinnBoots) November 7, 2019

BOOM! — Conservative for life (@ccouse69) November 7, 2019

Maybe that’s what it will take to expose this travesty 🤔 — Susan Sims (@SusanSimsPhoto) November 7, 2019

Good, Do it. — MrCynical (@olddrumguy) November 7, 2019

Roll it — roy fletcher (@indiegop) November 7, 2019

Not seeing a downside here TBQH. — Frank Altschuler (@Tuneburg) November 7, 2019

Roll the grenade — Big Dog (@onebigdog) November 7, 2019

Grenades away. — Prof Dami Moriarty (@DeckerDI) November 7, 2019

The hand grenade had already been thrown when the DNC co-opted unelected government officials to interfere with a presidential campaign. — Michelle Buffington (@Rainydays007) November 7, 2019

Let's do it and see what happens. I'd like, and I don't think I'm alone, to know the truth. It seems the actual truth would be very destructive to a lot of powerful people. — Superfly TNT (@Jcace) November 7, 2019

If and when the Senate discusses impeachment, I think it would totally appropriate for Joe & Hunter Biden to be asked to testify. They're central to the whole issue. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 7, 2019

That’s the beauty of it all — there’s no way to focus an impeachment inquiry on Ukraine and not involve the Bidens.

