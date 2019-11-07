Elizabeth Warren has made a name for herself by “having a plan for that,” and now it’s time for her rival Bernie Sanders to catch up. We already know Sanders is crazy — he’d have no problem taxing Bill Gates $100 billion dollars — but now he’s released his plan on immigration, and it’s a doozy.

Remember, getting illegal immigration under control was the cornerstone of President Trump’s campaign and it put him in the White House. But if Sanders gets his way, the border is wide open, baby.

The Daily Caller reports:

Sanders also called for an end to detention for illegal aliens who do not carry a violent crime conviction and instead provide them “community-based alternatives to detention,” such as programs that offer illegal aliens educational, health, legal and work resources.

In what appears to be a stretch into the senator’s environmental platform, Sanders also declared that he would accept a minimum of 50,000 “climate migrants” in the first year of his presidency, welcoming migrants allegedly displaced by climate change. He also wants to establish a $14 billion legal defense program to assist poor migrants undergoing immigration cases.

So conviction for a non-violent crime is cool? Remember that Sanders wants to give felons the right to vote.

Also remember: Sanders was among the Democrats who raised their hands during the debate when asked if they’d provide free health care for illegal immigrants.

It’s easy to see why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was so anxious to endorse this guy.

