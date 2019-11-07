Elizabeth Warren has made a name for herself by “having a plan for that,” and now it’s time for her rival Bernie Sanders to catch up. We already know Sanders is crazy — he’d have no problem taxing Bill Gates $100 billion dollars — but now he’s released his plan on immigration, and it’s a doozy.

Remember, getting illegal immigration under control was the cornerstone of President Trump’s campaign and it put him in the White House. But if Sanders gets his way, the border is wide open, baby.

Bernie released a comprehensive immigration platform today. Some of the highlights: – dismantle ICE and CBP

– decriminalize illegal immigration

– stop all deportations

– accept 50,000 "climate migrants" in first year

– and much, much more https://t.co/ILkK22KDIN — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) November 7, 2019

The Daily Caller reports:

Sanders also called for an end to detention for illegal aliens who do not carry a violent crime conviction and instead provide them “community-based alternatives to detention,” such as programs that offer illegal aliens educational, health, legal and work resources. … In what appears to be a stretch into the senator’s environmental platform, Sanders also declared that he would accept a minimum of 50,000 “climate migrants” in the first year of his presidency, welcoming migrants allegedly displaced by climate change. He also wants to establish a $14 billion legal defense program to assist poor migrants undergoing immigration cases.

So conviction for a non-violent crime is cool? Remember that Sanders wants to give felons the right to vote.

Also remember: Sanders was among the Democrats who raised their hands during the debate when asked if they’d provide free health care for illegal immigrants.

Insanity! — Jason Roberts (@jrobe329) November 7, 2019

The End of America — Peter (@simonpeterb) November 7, 2019

All part of the plan to destroy the US and bring in communism. — CrashOverride (@Pcjeffmac) November 7, 2019

The race to rock bottom — Craig Van Jake (@Craig235667) November 7, 2019

An ambitious voter sign-up platform indeed. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) November 7, 2019

Remember when Bernie supported American workers? — Otto I (@TTallis1505) November 7, 2019

this man is dangerous — Shawn (@D47450273) November 7, 2019

He should have just kept quite on this issue. What a clown. — PIMP charlie (@PIMPcharlie1) November 7, 2019

This guy is insane. — RIch B. (@RichardBeninya1) November 7, 2019

This guy is dangerously clueless. But this is what you get from people who live in the insulated government bubble their entire lives. — ORTaxpayer (@MiddleRoader23) November 7, 2019

It’s easy to see why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was so anxious to endorse this guy.

