As Twitchy reported earlier, three U.S. Mormon mothers and six of their children were executed by drug cartel gunmen in Mexico as they were traveling between Sonora and Chihuahua. President Trump tweeted that the U.S. was ready to provide military assistance if asked and said it was time to “wage war” on the drug cartels.

We’ve already heard the hot take that if Trump really wanted to help Mexico, he would just ban assault weapons. Rep. Eric Swalwell’s take wasn’t quite that hot, but without a presidential campaign to fill his time, he felt he had to say something.

