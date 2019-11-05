As Twitchy reported earlier, three U.S. Mormon mothers and six of their children were executed by drug cartel gunmen in Mexico as they were traveling between Sonora and Chihuahua. President Trump tweeted that the U.S. was ready to provide military assistance if asked and said it was time to “wage war” on the drug cartels.

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

We’ve already heard the hot take that if Trump really wanted to help Mexico, he would just ban assault weapons. Rep. Eric Swalwell’s take wasn’t quite that hot, but without a presidential campaign to fill his time, he felt he had to say something.

Why don’t you address gun violence in the country you lead? #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/w9qE7oXI1i — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

It is really telling that instead of sending condolences to the families of the Americans slain and helping to bring justice, your only thought is gun control in the US?!! You should be ashamed of yourself, but you’re too busy with self sanctimony! Disgusting! — Victor Warden (@lightning7876) November 5, 2019

Guy giving POTUS advice had literally same percentage of Dem support for his WH bid as Trump does. Zero. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) November 5, 2019

Why do you protect the cartels???? — Kimberlyn🦁🦁🦁 (@kimberlyn2117) November 5, 2019

Were the guns used from Fast and Furious? — Louis Marshall (@louismarshall24) November 5, 2019

I dont think these Cartels care about your Gun “buyback” — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) November 5, 2019

Did you really tweet such a stupid comment? And you’re a congressman? How stupid was that tweet??? https://t.co/SaND60dFy0 — RichardsonForCongress (@VoteRepMark2020) November 5, 2019

What have you done for California? — Ray Boudreau (@Ray_Boudreau) November 5, 2019

Why don't you address people shitting in public in your state? Your cities have become 3rd world open sewers. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) November 5, 2019

Why don’t you go back to California and clean up the shit and needles. It’s on fire, BTW, #DoucheNukeEm pic.twitter.com/EWsFDiOjgy — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) November 5, 2019

Why don't you stop being a cockroach? https://t.co/VGDQJOIpQ4 — Brad Swan (@altesojr) November 5, 2019

AMERICAN CIVILIANS were just killed in a foreign country by drug cartels and this ass is only concerned with scoring political points. https://t.co/OJAissMfRT — Pockets (@Hairypockets) November 5, 2019

Go to hell https://t.co/N9nymQiAvF — Bob Brown (@BobBrow80605623) November 5, 2019

Related: