Either Sen. Chuck Schumer fell asleep with his fingers on the Paste keys or he’s got a social media intern busy trying to convince people the “GOP tax scam” (at least he avoided that cliché) didn’t work. We seem to remember doing quite a few posts on companies giving bonuses and raises and promising to hire more people, but maybe Schumer is talking about something else he read in The Atlantic.

Well, if The Atlantic says so.

Trending

Well, we’re happy to see that all of the Democrats running in 2020 are campaigning on raising taxes … “on the rich.” Why is it Elizabeth Warren won’t say if middle-class taxes will go up to pay for Medicare for All?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerGOP Tax BilltaxesThe Atlantic