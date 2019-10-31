Either Sen. Chuck Schumer fell asleep with his fingers on the Paste keys or he’s got a social media intern busy trying to convince people the “GOP tax scam” (at least he avoided that cliché) didn’t work. We seem to remember doing quite a few posts on companies giving bonuses and raises and promising to hire more people, but maybe Schumer is talking about something else he read in The Atlantic.

The GOP Tax L…https://t.co/GytPbaCYFK — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 31, 2019

Well, if The Atlantic says so.

Ah Chuckie, no matter how many times you repeat this lie, it's still a lie. Behold…https://t.co/Iss0KUSq9K — J.C. Pennington (@Shark_Four) October 31, 2019

Repeating things over and over don't make them any more true, Senator. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) October 31, 2019

Repeating that shit isn’t going to change the fact that I brought more home in my paycheck last year and now still. — RJR4D1C47 (@rjradical) October 31, 2019

It sure as heck worked for this middle class family, and the many others I know. 👍 — Teresa (@lilbabydreamr18) October 31, 2019

worked for me! I love getting more of my own money. Gee, the economy seems to be going really well. — NotoriousBob (@NotoriousBob5) October 31, 2019

I got two raises and two promotions since the biggest tax cuts in our history! Thank you President @realDonaldTrump! — PRESIDENT Lil Trump (@USAneedsTRUMP) October 31, 2019

My paycheck totally disagrees with you. — Buddy McMahan (@BuddyMcMahan) October 31, 2019

It worked for me chuckie 🤣 — B-STRILLA🎤🗽 (@1bstrilla) October 31, 2019

They work for me and I’m middle class — Frank Dinardo (@fjdinardo) October 31, 2019

I have more $ in my pocket and so does my daughter and son in law ( both teachers). STOP LYING! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 31, 2019

It has worked for me…. — Gordon Gekko (@Realcommon_senz) October 31, 2019

Actually worked just fine, thanks for asking 😂 — SilverFox409 (@cchatley55) October 31, 2019

It worked for my family wonderfully! Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Barbara (@Barbara15527741) October 31, 2019

They worked quite well actually — Roger Downtown (@mabneyforreal) October 31, 2019

I have a few thousand more in my pocket due to the tax cut and I’m not upper class. I have more money so it worked for me. — Trevor Woerner (@Trevor_Woerner) October 31, 2019

Worked for me, thank you @realDonaldTrump — I am Bo (@stateofbo) October 31, 2019

Those “crumbs” worked for my middle class family. #Trump2020 — Stephanie Marie (@StephaniMarie29) October 31, 2019

My paycheck went up. — Kevin Cole (@kevincole1020) October 31, 2019

Hahahahahaha. Chuck, take that line to the campaign trail. — Jim Williams (@WxWilliams) October 31, 2019

By “not working” do you mean it took people off of government assistance and made them self reliant? If that’s the definition I agree 100% — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) October 31, 2019

Yes, they actually did, for many job seekers, genius. — maureen crowley (@maureeninct) October 31, 2019

Actually, they did. Revenue is up, unemployment down, wages up. What is also up? Congressional spending. — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) October 31, 2019

Chuck is mad because Americans no longer have to subsidize NY and CA taxes. https://t.co/T3mBMmAVC6 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 31, 2019

Somebody misses their property tax write off — Joel Bussjaeger (@Pinche_Gringos) October 31, 2019

Congress doesn’t work — canttellyou (@dgirl1099) October 31, 2019

None of y'all work……… — Lloyd Purvis (@LGPurvis655) October 31, 2019

Well, we’re happy to see that all of the Democrats running in 2020 are campaigning on raising taxes … “on the rich.” Why is it Elizabeth Warren won’t say if middle-class taxes will go up to pay for Medicare for All?

