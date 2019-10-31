Earlier today, Twitchy posted a supercut made by the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz showing the media mourning the resignation of “rising star” Katie Hill. She gave what the media called a “firey” speech which actually made it sound like she wasn’t stepping down because she had no reason to.

Seeing as one blurred-out photo was published by Twitchy sister-site RedState, which broke the story, we’ll let Tim Young do the talking here as he excerpts a segment of Hill’s speech in which she says the photos, taken without her knowledge or consent, provided sexual entertainment to millions.

WATCH: Katie Hill believes her leaked nudes were the somehow the "sexual entertainment of millions." I can only hope that everyone believes in themselves as much as she does. 🙄😳 pic.twitter.com/FSGVYDyEsG — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 31, 2019

JUST FYI: I'm against revenge porn and all that kinda stuff… but she opens herself up for all sorts of commentary as soon as she tossed out that she's the, "sexual entertainment of millions." — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 31, 2019

If I tweeted "you're all sexually turned on by me," I would expect/deserve nothing less than a complete shitstorm of mockery. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 31, 2019

RedState posted a photo of Hill in what looked to be a hotel room brushing the hair of a subordinate while naked, and it was not entertaining — it wasn’t even shocking — it was more along the lines of appalling.

And here's me thinking she resigned for having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.. imagine the outrage if the sexes were reversed or if it was a conservative… — Anti_ANTIFA2 (@Anti_ANTIFA2) October 31, 2019

Dirty conduct. Give us a break. — Linda VOZ (@avoiceforothers) October 31, 2019

She’s literally staring at the camera naked holding a bong. If the picture was taken without her knowledge, it’s only because she was completely stoned out of her mind then. — Climate Change Enthusiast (@Kareem_Owheat) October 31, 2019

Naked bong smoking is bad naked. — Mark Garchow (@MarkGarchow) October 31, 2019

A congressman compromised by candid behavior. This must be a first 🙃 — Tucker Peterson (@TuckerPeterson_) October 31, 2019

Also, they were blurred. — Jason Willoughby 🕇🏅 (@jpwilloughby) October 31, 2019

I was entertained but probably not why she was thinking. — Barry Fahey (@Fahey9Fahey) October 31, 2019

Cautionary tale, not sexual entertainment. — Melanie Allen (@MrsMcCune) October 31, 2019

I don’t want to see her with or without clothing. — Mark Huskins (@MarkHuskins) October 31, 2019

Quite frankly lots of us wish we could unsee it. 🙁 — Montero ☘️☘️ (@MilfyMontero) October 31, 2019

My sexuality was not entertained. — AustereJudi🌞 (@Judi_GolfGirl) October 31, 2019

Sadly, there was nothing entertaining about someone who behaves like this on OUR dime. Her mind, body, and soul are all terrible. Phooey! — Anne 🐾🐾 (@TheFeistyPoodle) October 31, 2019

As somebody who actually saw them, my honest reaction was: "Huh. OK then." — Gristle McThornbody (@DadLibertarian) October 31, 2019

Naked hair brushing videos are always the most viewed on Pornhub — △⃒⃘⚯͛ Cavley ✪‎ ⍟ (@ItsADogsLife92) October 31, 2019

Quite the opposite, I will never sit in a hotel chair again. — shawn taylor (@staylormusic) October 31, 2019

She should be expelled for not putting a towel on the chair — Perry Bullock (@PerryBullock) October 31, 2019

They were not titillating to my eyes. They were kind of gross. — Lala (@TXTulipFiend) October 31, 2019

Yeah………No. Not by a long shot. — Steve Wightman (@stevewightman1) October 31, 2019

Nice to know there is power in the “right-wing media” — TakeA (@Gr8Hike) October 31, 2019

Right wing media?! Lol I saw those tiddies on @MailOnline — BaseballStars (@brodie_zz) October 31, 2019

Does anyone believe the photos were taken without her knowledge or consent? — TheWaitress (@newaitress) October 31, 2019

Not for one second. — WendiGurl (@WendiGurl) October 31, 2019

And she claims they were taken without her permission… yet she's posing in almost all of them!! — Sherry Willard (@twittle_dee) October 31, 2019

Nice spin. You're actually leaving because you'd have been fired otherwise. — Morgan Ralston (Artist) (@MorganRalston) October 31, 2019

Without sound, this looks like the “How Dare You” speech. — Albino Hawaiian (@Garysarratt) October 31, 2019

Does she actually believe she’s the victim in all of this? Has she forgotten the rules about doing the nasty with your employees? — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 31, 2019

I was not “entertained” and I don’t think very many others were either. A better term would be “subjected to.” She’s just another loser that needs to get over herself and take responsibility for her own actions. 🙄 — Welcie (@welcie) October 31, 2019

I think the majority honestly doesn’t cares so much what she chooses to do behind closed doors but that her hubris is astounding especially considering how exactly she abused her power and influence with our tax dollars. Shame on her! So tired of these selfish arrogant hacks. — SammQi Sam ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@samantha_nurse) October 31, 2019

It's not entertaining to see what shouldn't have been on display. Her wisdom is lacking and the people dont need that kind of stupid. — michelle polk (@chelz70) October 31, 2019

She's such a brave victim 🙄 — 🇺🇸Amberlee 🇺🇸 (@amberlee1776) October 31, 2019

She's the victim. Carried on a romantic and sexual relationship with a subordinate and sees herself as the victim. Well trained in avoiding personal responsibility. — Cary Loughman (@CaryLoughman) October 31, 2019

Related: