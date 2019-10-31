Earlier today, Twitchy posted a supercut made by the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz showing the media mourning the resignation of “rising star” Katie Hill. She gave what the media called a “firey” speech which actually made it sound like she wasn’t stepping down because she had no reason to.

Seeing as one blurred-out photo was published by Twitchy sister-site RedState, which broke the story, we’ll let Tim Young do the talking here as he excerpts a segment of Hill’s speech in which she says the photos, taken without her knowledge or consent, provided sexual entertainment to millions.

RedState posted a photo of Hill in what looked to be a hotel room brushing the hair of a subordinate while naked, and it was not entertaining — it wasn’t even shocking — it was more along the lines of appalling.

