As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff, taking some time out of his secret bunker, said that House Democrats “take no joy” in proceeding with the impeachment inquiry. Speaker Nancy Pelosi also wanted it known that she personally took no “glee or comfort” from the impeachment effort.

She also claimed to doubt that “anybody that you know comes to Congress … to impeach the President of the United States.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House vote on the impeachment resolution "is not any cause of any glee or comfort." "I doubt anybody in this place or anybody that you know comes to Congress … to impeach the President of the United States" https://t.co/ebCTFPtv7h pic.twitter.com/50klG03ozC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 31, 2019

What? They campaigned on it in the midterms.

Is that so? Most have been vying for impeachment before his inauguration. Here are three that claim they did come to this Congress to do just that:@RepJerryNadler @RepMaxineWaters @RepRashida You know it, @SpeakerPelosi, I know it, everybody knows it. https://t.co/szBLaNgheB — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 31, 2019

Actually, I can think of at least 10 that came to congress specifically to impeach Trump. — Eric Rima (@EricRima1) October 31, 2019

She’s lying right there. So many ran on that very platform. — Rob (@FSUWarpath) October 31, 2019

That was literally the freshman posse's campaigns — That OU Flag Guy (@justtiger7) October 31, 2019

Unreal. Her caucus literally had members running on that issue in 2018, but okay. — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) October 31, 2019

Is she serious? @TheDemocrats campaign message in 2018 was "elect us so we can impeach this President"! They think we're all stupid. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) October 31, 2019

Um a few members of her very caucus did just that @RashidaTlaib for one — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 31, 2019

UM . . . .Tlaib did exactly that. — jme (@balud_topcpls) October 31, 2019

Rashida “We’re gonna impeach that motherf**ker” Tlaib? Her?

do you even fact check bro? pic.twitter.com/fx4ofp35fE — Porter Pints (@PorterPints) October 31, 2019

Impeachment is what they ran on in the 2018 midterms. It’s exactly what they came to Congress to do. — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) October 31, 2019

That’s weird cause that’s been on the agenda since before he was elected lol — Bryce (@6ftSe7en) October 31, 2019

Come on now Nancy, since 2016 you've been trying to impeach Trump. — Mbora Mneecy (@MboraMneecy) October 31, 2019

Yet, Democrats started planning how they were going to impeach Trump before he even took office. With, of course, the help of their willing accomplices in the MSM. @CNN and @MSNBC at the top of the list.https://t.co/Z4tc7IMzPC — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 31, 2019

Yes, that's why they've been talking about it since day one. Give me a break. — I Am Easy to Find (@MeyerW0lfsheim) October 31, 2019

But that’s what they’ve said they would do since the beginning. — jonathan hall (@hardwoodshall) October 31, 2019

Really?!? The "Blue Wave" of 2018 ran on that platform! #Nadler and #FullOfSchiff got their committee assignments because they promised to do just that! Your rewriting of history is breathtaking. — DeploraBill (@DeploraBillnj) October 31, 2019

Majority of the DNC got their best night sleep thinking this will actually happen. — Don’t be mad… (@thezspence33) October 31, 2019

This looks like a good place to repost Newsbusters’ supercut of impeachment talk:

The media started pushing impeachment within days of President Trump's election. pic.twitter.com/EmqGAQ8JX9 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 30, 2019

Related: