As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff, taking some time out of his secret bunker, said that House Democrats “take no joy” in proceeding with the impeachment inquiry. Speaker Nancy Pelosi also wanted it known that she personally took no “glee or comfort” from the impeachment effort.

She also claimed to doubt that “anybody that you know comes to Congress … to impeach the President of the United States.”

What? They campaigned on it in the midterms.

Rashida “We’re gonna impeach that motherf**ker” Tlaib? Her?

This looks like a good place to repost Newsbusters’ supercut of impeachment talk:

