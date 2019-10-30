As Twitchy reported last week, the probe into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax by U.S. Attorney John Durham shifted from an administrative review of the Russia investigation to a criminal inquiry.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that not only does Durham have evidence of crimes; he also has a “pretty good idea” of who’s involved in that group and what the charges might be.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman reports:

The elevation in status [to criminal inquiry] means the U.S. attorney for Connecticut will be able to subpoena witnesses, file charges and impanel grand juries.

“You do not impanel a grand jury at this point unless you are going to indict,” a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News. “Durham is at a point where he knows he has crimes and now the question is how many people were involved and they have a pretty good idea of that group of people and what the charges can be and whether or not they can get some cooperators.”

“Obama-era figures have reason to sweat,” says Fox News in its headline.

Come on, we’re getting anxious here.

