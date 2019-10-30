As Twitchy reported last week, the probe into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax by U.S. Attorney John Durham shifted from an administrative review of the Russia investigation to a criminal inquiry.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that not only does Durham have evidence of crimes; he also has a “pretty good idea” of who’s involved in that group and what the charges might be.

NEW: U.S. Attorney John “Durham is at a point where he knows he has crimes and now the question is how many people were involved and they have a pretty good idea of that group of people and what the charges can be” https://t.co/ARI0KPSfkK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2019

Fox News’ Brooke Singman reports:

The elevation in status [to criminal inquiry] means the U.S. attorney for Connecticut will be able to subpoena witnesses, file charges and impanel grand juries. “You do not impanel a grand jury at this point unless you are going to indict,” a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News. “Durham is at a point where he knows he has crimes and now the question is how many people were involved and they have a pretty good idea of that group of people and what the charges can be and whether or not they can get some cooperators.”

“Obama-era figures have reason to sweat,” says Fox News in its headline.

The real reason Democrats are gunning for impeachment. — PaulRocks (@PaulRocks10) October 30, 2019

Welcome to flip or fall on your sword time. — Silence Dogood (@HarryDogood) October 30, 2019

No longer will a hoax du jour obfuscate the origins of what needs to be honestly resolved. It's about time #EqualJustice steps up to the plate. — John D. Pepe 🇺🇸 (@jdpepe2236) October 30, 2019

Online searches for "countries that do not extradite to the United States" are about to get hot. At what point are passports confiscated to prevent flight while the attempted Trump coup is investigated? — Tom S (@DrTomS56) October 30, 2019

I want to see results. I'm tired of all the talk and "investigating." What are they waiting for? — Mary Alice Ismail (@maryismail5) October 30, 2019

Great. Charge them already. — mrvegas (@mrvegas95214342) October 30, 2019

Yeah, lots of crimes were committed, so? What’s anybody going to do about it? Diddily 💩, that’s what — Bruce [Redacted] (@BRedacted) October 30, 2019

Good. They better charge them. The justice department letting Clinton and Comey slide sends a bad message — Achems Stubble (@JayClar34281320) October 30, 2019

just do it already!…. — Tony Lockhart (@tonylb17) October 30, 2019

I don't know who's in Durham's crosshairs, but I wish he'd start squeezing the trigger! — IDidntDoIt (@IDidntDoIt46) October 30, 2019

I can’t even begin to possibly guess. — DesertGhost👻Monkey🎃☠️ (@DesertMonkey4) October 30, 2019

Devin Nunes submitted 8-10 names for criminal prosecution, keep that in mind. — Trumplican007 (@Trumplican0071) October 30, 2019

Prediction: Strozk, Page, Mccabe, Brennan, and few other people you never really heard of. That will be it. Comey and Clapper will get off and play the dumb card defense — Shane Flannagan (@shaneflannagan) October 30, 2019

Clapper and Brennen seem pretty shaky lately…. — [email protected] hates my opinions… (@Schtickery) October 30, 2019

Come on, we’re getting anxious here.

