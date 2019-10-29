As Twitchy reported all the way back in 2015, the Venezuelan national guard was called in to hold back groups of people from getting into a grocery store, where the shelves were empty anyway — it even inspired the Twitter hashtag, #AnaquelesVaciosEnVenezuela, “empty shelves in Venezuela. Those images of bread lines and empty shelves were a great advertisement against socialism.

So, with apparently no self-awareness whatsoever, socialist Bernie Sanders and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has endorsed his campaign, posed in front of some empty shelves at a food pantry.

Bernie Sanders Pitches Presidential Candidacy In Front Of Empty Store Shelves https://t.co/uL2TgouUcQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 29, 2019

According to the Detroit Free Press, “Sanders was at the Brightmoor Food Pantry in Detroit to demonstrate that it was out of the bottled water that some residents are forced to buy because the city has shut off their water services for not paying the bill.”

“The optics of a left-wing candidate having a photo with imagery that is closely associated with socialist failures from Soviet Russia to Venezuela was not lost on at least one reporter,” wrote David Krayden.

Which social media genius decided to film Bernie Sanders –the presidential candidate people accuse of being a socialist — in front of empty grocery shelvespic.twitter.com/hpPRh7irRU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 28, 2019

I can't stop watching this — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 29, 2019

@BernieSanders must be campaigning from Caracas, Venezuela. — ♱ Mr. Will ♱ (@Dudeteronomy) October 29, 2019

That’s the sign of socialism — Chuck Boney❌ (@Zrmcb4) October 29, 2019

If you like nothing, Bernie is your guy. He promises more of it, a lot more. — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) October 29, 2019

Solidarity with the people of Venezuela. — Wild Milkman (@Andrew754578070) October 29, 2019

You don't need food on the shelves if you think breadlines are a good thing. — Outside My Purview (@bphi1908) October 29, 2019

What a goof ball — Tim Williams (@timbo209) October 29, 2019

Our future with Bernie in charge…. — Rosanne C (@msrcc55) October 29, 2019

Perfect. Bread Line Bernie — Big Sky (@blackfootmender) October 29, 2019

FINALLY @BernieSanders uses a backdrop that perfectly shows the reality of #socialism. — Gabriel Ruiz (@GabrielC2116) October 29, 2019

Someone told him visual aids drive home your point. — Beto Delecto (@BetoCasioReally) October 29, 2019

great optics — 🇨🇦 metalmikef (@metalmikef) October 29, 2019

Looks like Venezuela…

He's making his pitch for socialism well. 😂 — AJ 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsAJ) October 29, 2019

Irony is so rich sometimes. — Ed Haas (@NewsLibertatem) October 29, 2019

Talk about a visual of things to come with Bernie is classic! — Elizabeth Miller (@ElizabethDaril1) October 29, 2019

This is the perfect setting for us to envision the socialist utopia of Americans standing in line for toilet paper. — offensiveattack (@Offensiveattack) October 29, 2019

Two idiots standing in front of empty shelves while trying to uplift socialism…priceless 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Lynn (@Lynn18159940) October 29, 2019

The memes write themselves! — MAGAmang 🇺🇸 (@MAGAmang) October 29, 2019

