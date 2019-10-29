As Twitchy reported all the way back in 2015, the Venezuelan national guard was called in to hold back groups of people from getting into a grocery store, where the shelves were empty anyway — it even inspired the Twitter hashtag, #AnaquelesVaciosEnVenezuela, “empty shelves in Venezuela. Those images of bread lines and empty shelves were a great advertisement against socialism.

So, with apparently no self-awareness whatsoever, socialist Bernie Sanders and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has endorsed his campaign, posed in front of some empty shelves at a food pantry.

According to the Detroit Free Press, “Sanders was at the Brightmoor Food Pantry in Detroit to demonstrate that it was out of the bottled water that some residents are forced to buy because the city has shut off their water services for not paying the bill.”

“The optics of a left-wing candidate having a photo with imagery that is closely associated with socialist failures from Soviet Russia to Venezuela was not lost on at least one reporter,” wrote David Krayden.

