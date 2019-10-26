As Twitchy reported, James Comey on Saturday afternoon joked that he’d be watching a second Trump term from his new home in New Zealand. He also told his interviewer that he’s not worried about a single thing connected to the Barr/Durham investigation.

The best part though is when he complains about transparency and things leaking out, considering this is the guy who gave FBI memos to his friend Daniel Richman to pass along to a New York Times reporter … so if anyone knows about leaks, it’s Comey.

That’s interesting because a whole lot of people connected to him are starting to sound worried.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James ComeyJohn DurhamleakstransparencyWilliam Barrworried