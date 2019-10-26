As Twitchy reported, James Comey on Saturday afternoon joked that he’d be watching a second Trump term from his new home in New Zealand. He also told his interviewer that he’s not worried about a single thing connected to the Barr/Durham investigation.

The best part though is when he complains about transparency and things leaking out, considering this is the guy who gave FBI memos to his friend Daniel Richman to pass along to a New York Times reporter … so if anyone knows about leaks, it’s Comey.

COMEY: “I am not worried about a single thing in connection with any of the matters under investigation” pic.twitter.com/LYeiFWA1ht — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 26, 2019

That’s interesting because a whole lot of people connected to him are starting to sound worried.

Shorter Comey: “I’m not worried because it was Obama that ordered Brennan to trick me, Clapper, McCabe, Page, Strzok et al. into using Hillary’s Fusion GPS scam to hoodwink the FISA Court into allowing us to spy on the Trump campaign, dammit!”https://t.co/yYZ4t2STPz — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 26, 2019

He’s not very bright. — Cory Bridgmon (@cbridgmon) October 26, 2019

Translation: “I’m terrified but I like to lie.” — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@bamabear82) October 26, 2019

When you have to say you’re not worried.. you’re worried — Studsker (@suestud74) October 26, 2019

Like every other narcissist that has ever existed. Of course no one knows what other sort of "memos" he wrote for himself about other senior gov't officials. — David Willis (@deadeyedave5157) October 26, 2019

This is incredible. From 0:34 to 0:46 pay attention to what he says. — R6Y1A4N (@SlimRyan45) October 26, 2019

Not believing you Jimmy — Joe Arredondo (@JoeArredondo6) October 26, 2019

Sure, Jimmy. Let’s see if that’s true six months from now. — Jim (@Jimmy_da_chin) October 26, 2019

Boy, the level of denial with this man is unreal. — Stan Staton (@stahawg) October 26, 2019

Because @Comey thinks he’s untouchable. But there’s a new sheriff in town Toots! — ❤️🇺🇸Or Leave (@just2opine) October 26, 2019

Self-delusional Comey, meet AG Barr. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) October 26, 2019

Trying the "brave face" thing. After all, he is an expert liar. — abby (@abbywaxenberg) October 26, 2019

What a egomaniac — Metatron (@Metatron245) October 26, 2019

“Why we did what we did . . . “ — Domestic Texter (@domestictexter) October 26, 2019

"…why we did what we did." And what exactly was that, JC? — Oscar Sepulvedo (@US_Objector) October 26, 2019

That sounds like a confession — Tyroil Smoochie Wallace III (@WTFchuck69) October 26, 2019

“When the American people see why we did what we did their confidence in the institution will be maintained, restored and protected”. Who gave the alphabet agencies that right? The American voters certainly didn’t. This is everything that is wrong with the Swamp! — Samantha Em (@SamanthaEm10) October 26, 2019

Somebody should tell him that his buddies Clapper and Brennan are pretty worried. — RobertHatton🎸 (@TheRobertHatton) October 26, 2019

Pride goeth before the fall

And a haughty spirit before ruin — ariel jones 🕊 (@arieljones411) October 26, 2019

Read his face. His scared. — The Castle 🏰 (@CastleTweeter) October 26, 2019

His fall from the mountain top he thinks he on is going to be biblical.#WWG1WGA — Vinnie (@timesupMAGA) October 26, 2019

You know why Comey isn't worried cause he has enough blackmail on #Obama to keep his out of jail forever.. It sucks but its true. — Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) October 26, 2019

It's hard to even look at, or listen to, such a grotesque, self righteous, egotistical degenerate such as Comey. His hubris knows no bounds. This is a garbage human being. He's a tortured, depraved man. A soulless, wicked, self serving, repulsive clown. And that's me being nice. — The Forgotten (@melanie_ando) October 26, 2019

Maybe he should be worried because it’s fixing to get real. — Joyce B Henson ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@JoyceBHenson2) October 26, 2019

Translation: he’s very worried and it’s all he thinks about, even in his sleep, which he gets very little of these days for obvious reasons. — Daisy 🇺🇸 (@DaisyW3stov3r) October 26, 2019

