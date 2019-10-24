The thing about Joe Biden is that he always seems to leave himself some wiggle room, and he makes so many gaffes you allow him that margin of error. Giffords released a video Monday showing Biden talking about gun control and how the Sandy Hook mass shooting is what was his wake-up call. Notice Biden says, “I think I met with every one of the parents and/or the families of those who were lost.”

For @JoeBiden, Sandy Hook was a breaking point. In his own words, watch him describe meeting the families and first responders of Newtown—and how this resonated with his own experience of losing a child. #GunSafetyPresident https://t.co/frfrgwl4VL pic.twitter.com/JKJKdfy8jB — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) October 21, 2019

JT Lewis, who lost his 6-year-old brother Jesse at Sandy Hook, begs to differ.

This is a lie. Obama came to Sandy Hook and met with every family. Joe Biden DID NOT. In fact, my family was not allowed on Air Force One because we refused to support Obama/Biden gun control efforts. https://t.co/SSIv7SpHVL — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 23, 2019

Ouch. Biden did meet with families of victims at an event in Washington, D.C., but it did not include every family affected.

Retweeting this to spread the word. I hate when politicians try to use tragedy as a means to get God damn votes. Condolences on your losses. Thank you for sharing this. — Crow🔞 (@HTHCrow) October 23, 2019

Uncle Joe "remembering" facts that didn't happen again! — Pamela Version 2.019 ♜☄️ (@Timpanist) October 23, 2019

Was this before or after the Parkland kids came to see him when he was VP? — Jimmy New York (@JimmyNY88) October 23, 2019

Yeah, that was another classic Biden gaffe.

Wow! Thank you for sharing @thejtlewis . Everyone should know this and hopefully creepy Uncle Joe will know he's busted. — LoudMcleod (@cntrybeachbum) October 24, 2019

Imagine, again, I am shocked to learn Joe Biden is lying. Did I say, again. — Sundial Fitness Club (@Sundialfitness) October 23, 2019

As we said, notice how Biden gave himself some wiggle room: He “thinks” he met with every family. He didn’t, but he thinks he did.

Joe Biden is George Costanza in real life; "it's NOT a lie if he believes it." He truly convinces himself of these fables/falsehoods. — Jmancook60 (@jmancook60) October 23, 2019

Joe and the truth are not acquainted. — TRHLGRAN (@grannakt) October 23, 2019

Maybe he is just misremembering. He is prone to that. — FamilyNP72 (@FamilyNp72) October 23, 2019

People forget how illegal that was. The President using Air Force One to bribe and transport people to promote his gun laws. — Just Call Me Beto (@KeepItRealist) October 23, 2019

Has anyone compiled a list of false claims made by #JoeBiden yet? Please do so. — DeaRiley🇺🇸 #MAGA #Trump2020 #KAG (@DeaRiley) October 24, 2019

My grandpa remembers lots of things that never happened too. Adorable. — JustTheTEEP (@JustTeep) October 24, 2019

Joe was dodging sniper fire on the tarmac — Flashman (@BrevetFlashman) October 24, 2019

Oh… It's just another gaffe — Alan Smith (@asmith1) October 24, 2019

Notice he said, "I think I meet with…." — Fountain Firearms (@FountainFirearm) October 24, 2019

I’ve lost a child. I know Biden has lost a child and for that he has my deepest sympathy. But I’d NEVER make up lies to garner sympathy for anything especially votes. It’s truly a slap in the face to all who have lost a child. — Midwest Southerner (@khp333) October 23, 2019

This is a bad lie Creepy Joe. This is so easily checked. — Bryan Doyle (@Bryan700) October 23, 2019

He'll get away with it. He has the (D) pass. — alan keith (@alankeith) October 23, 2019

Sorry you have to set the record straight on such a sensitive and emotionally raw issue. It seems Biden will lie about ANYTHING. Thank you for your untiring efforts. — Gimli (@UnumDeum) October 23, 2019

Incidentally, Lewis, now 19, is running for Connecticut state senate. He also met with President Trump in July.

We exchanged a few words about the Oval Office and its extraordinary history. Then we posed for this picture: pic.twitter.com/lwSrzC8nc4 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) July 5, 2019

“Both President Trump and President Obama treated me with the utmost respect and class,” Lewis said on Twitter.

