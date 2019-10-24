The thing about Joe Biden is that he always seems to leave himself some wiggle room, and he makes so many gaffes you allow him that margin of error. Giffords released a video Monday showing Biden talking about gun control and how the Sandy Hook mass shooting is what was his wake-up call. Notice Biden says, “I think I met with every one of the parents and/or the families of those who were lost.”

JT Lewis, who lost his 6-year-old brother Jesse at Sandy Hook, begs to differ.

Ouch. Biden did meet with families of victims at an event in Washington, D.C., but it did not include every family affected.

Yeah, that was another classic Biden gaffe.

As we said, notice how Biden gave himself some wiggle room: He “thinks” he met with every family. He didn’t, but he thinks he did.

Incidentally, Lewis, now 19, is running for Connecticut state senate. He also met with President Trump in July.

“Both President Trump and President Obama treated me with the utmost respect and class,” Lewis said on Twitter.

