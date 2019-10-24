Last we’d heard, apartments for the homeless in Los Angeles, which received more than a billion dollars in funding three years ago, have yet to be built, and when they are built, each one will cost more than $500,000.

Democratic candidates so far have promised free health care, free childcare, free college, and more, but one thing we hadn’t heard of was Rep. Ilhan Omar’s upcoming Homes for All legislation, which hopefully will guarantee a home for everyone.

Sure, just legislate housing into existence … and then expect that the homeless are necessarily going to give up living in (and crapping in) the streets and take up domestic living.

As we said up top, the government already did allocate $1.2 billion to build apartments for the homeless. And they’re aren’t any.

