We all remember very well when Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were run out of a restaurant, when Sen. Mitch McConnell and Secretary Elaine Chao were harassed at dinner, and when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was refused service. Oh, and the time protesters showed up at Tucker Carlson’s house and harassed his family. We also remember when “Auntie” Maxine Waters told constituents to keep it up and harass anyone connected to the Trump administration anywhere: at the grocery store, at the gas station, anywhere:

Senator Cory Booker agrees with Maxine Waters on harassing Trump admin officials: “Nothing wrong with confronting” them. pic.twitter.com/Y6f3Qgtv52 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 25, 2018

And then she lied about it and blamed President Trump:

Dem CA Rep Waters on her call to action: Don’t put this on Nancy Pelosi. Not anybody. Put this on trump. He is the one creating the lies. There is nowhere in my statement where I encouraged harm. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 25, 2018

This tweet is a couple of days old, but we just saw it fly through our timeline today. Sen. Rand Paul isn’t a cabinet member, but he has been supportive of President Trump on a lot of issues, so it was apparently OK to verbally assault him and another man while they had lunch at a restaurant (mild language warning):

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are… https://t.co/qtEx0wLH2A — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 18, 2019

And then remember #AuntieMaxine said get in their faces cause a scene…she's a real POS — pacerman34 (@pacerman34) October 19, 2019

Always warms my heart to see these goodwill ambassadors in action! — Jerry Anderson (@Paladin007) October 19, 2019

I know so many people exactly like her!!!! And they think they are peace-loving, open minded, kind people!!! They’re just bitter and angry and mad at the world. — rebelgirl (@rebelgirl1776) October 19, 2019

I always tell my kids… Today's old people are yesterday's hippies. They were nasty in the 60's and 70's and they're nasty now. — not4turning (@not4turning) October 19, 2019

What lovely progressives. Who wouldn't want them as friends? — Libertarian Film (@libertarianfilm) October 19, 2019

The reason stereotypes exist. — Steve Brown (@steven8882) October 20, 2019

The brown shirts. — The Ocasio Awards (@theocasioawards) October 20, 2019

They seem so nice. — Darren Dawson (@SenBuydsd89) October 20, 2019

Animals. — Tina Field Howe (@TinaFieldHowe) October 20, 2019

Don’t call them animals … don’t deny their spark of divinity, their dignity and worth. Not even if they’re MS-13 gang-bangers.

Unhinged. — captain slushy (@Captainslushy) October 21, 2019

Classy people…. — Tony Stemberger (@tonystem) October 20, 2019

Hey lady, Trump is from New York too. — Kellie Larson (@LarsonKellie) October 19, 2019

Trump is from a different part of New York, I guess. — Dale Fuller (@FDG65) October 19, 2019

I'm sure Mayor De Blasio would be very proud… — Stephanie Scolaro🌟🌟🌟 (@StephScolaro) October 19, 2019

The MSM is 100% to blame — Sharon (@NightWithMyBaby) October 20, 2019

The media created this monster. — DiGriz (@TheDigriz) October 18, 2019

Divide and conquer, it's the ultimate objective of the media. Pit the masses against each other. — Thomas Evanella (@tetevanella) October 19, 2019

absolutely horrible behavior directed at one of the best least aggressive / oppressive people in gov't sorry you had to endure that, but you are a hero in my book.. — L. Greg Jones (@GregsTakeOn) October 19, 2019

It’s just the same @RandPaul that was hospitalized by his neighbor. Despicable behavior. — RightHandRandy (@RightHandRandy1) October 19, 2019

Exactly. Almost killed him. Always liked @RandPaul and he doesn't deserve to be harrassed and threatened like this at all. That thing's got some evil spirits occupying her tent — Crowebar (@Crowebar_67) October 19, 2019

Is that Robert De Niro or some crazy Lady😆 pic.twitter.com/q67p5Z3fzA — Mario Lulgjurevic (@MarioLulgjurev1) October 19, 2019

Projection seems to be a problem here. — Sharon Weathers (@patriotgran) October 19, 2019

