We all remember very well when Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were run out of a restaurant, when Sen. Mitch McConnell and Secretary Elaine Chao were harassed at dinner, and when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was refused service. Oh, and the time protesters showed up at Tucker Carlson’s house and harassed his family. We also remember when “Auntie” Maxine Waters told constituents to keep it up and harass anyone connected to the Trump administration anywhere: at the grocery store, at the gas station, anywhere:

And then she lied about it and blamed President Trump:

This tweet is a couple of days old, but we just saw it fly through our timeline today. Sen. Rand Paul isn’t a cabinet member, but he has been supportive of President Trump on a lot of issues, so it was apparently OK to verbally assault him and another man while they had lunch at a restaurant (mild language warning):

Don’t call them animals … don’t deny their spark of divinity, their dignity and worth. Not even if they’re MS-13 gang-bangers.

