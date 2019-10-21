Florida is one step closer to prying Scott Israel out of the sheriff’s office for good. He was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis soon after his inauguration, the state Supreme Court upheld the suspension, and now it’s up to the Florida state Senate to remove him for good.

Florida Senate Rules Committee recommends removing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel in a vote on Monday: https://t.co/js8zd7828G — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 22, 2019

Monday night’s 9-8 vote is only a recommendation from the Florida Senate Rules Committee; a vote before the full Senate, scheduled for Wednesday, will determine Israel’s formal removal or reinstatement.

Dana Loesch, who shared the stage with Israel at CNN’s televised show trial, says the vote never should have been that close, and she’s right.

Victory for the families this guy failed. It was insane that it even got this far but I’m so glad that sense and justice prevailed. https://t.co/pQXpNNjzJ1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

Scott Israel is an incompetent embarrassment to the badge and should stay out of elected office. Also, the vote should never have been this close. https://t.co/EziVfAyTCG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

Any FL lawmaker that sides with this cowardly former sheriff who blames everyone else for his incompetency stands against the families who suffered the most because of his actions. Sickening that this has ever made it to this point. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

That his man was EVER a sheriff is further proof that we must be able to rely on 2A for our self defense because we cannot rely on government. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

Here’s Hunter Pollack, who lost his sister Meadow in the Parkland mass shooting, speaking to the press Monday morning:

I should not have to be here today with my son @PollackHunter. Parkland parents should not have beg the @FLSenate to keep Scott Israel suspended. His incompetence took our children away from us. Senators must do the right thing and keep him suspended! #FixIt pic.twitter.com/8Wi6bW90db — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 21, 2019

And here’s Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter Alaina in the shooting.

Wow, the vote was really 9-8? This is going to be one to keep an eye on this week.

* * *

Update:

There have been 614 days since I lost my sister Meadow. Every one of those days, I woke up, thought about her, and fought for justice 614 days later, I can finally say Scott Israel will be held accountable with the Florida Senate recommending his removal as Broward Sheriff. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 22, 2019

