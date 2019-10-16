There has been as much of a media obsession over President Trump’s physical health as there have been panels on CNN discussing his mental fitness to be president — they even questioned the honestly of his physician, who was the same physician who gave President Obama his physicals.

You might not remember it, but it was just last July when Cory Booker told NBC’s Seth Meyers that his testosterone sometimes makes him want to punch Trump, “which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that — a physically weak specimen.”

It’s a good thing that Bernie Sanders is on Booker’s good side. At Tuesday night’s debate, Booker once again alluded to his vegan superpowers and suggested that Trump was “the most unhealthy person running for the presidency in 2020.”

Cabel Hull had a reminder for Spartacus.

Cory Booker: "I feel qualified to say this as the vegan on the stage… when looking at this stage, we know that the most unhealthy person running for the presidency in 2020 is Donald Trump."

They weren’t even sure if it was wise for Sanders to do the debate so soon after his miocardial infarction.

