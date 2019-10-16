Conservatives are almost always pro-cop, but there are times when there’s just no defending a police officer’s actions — much like the cop who shot and killed a man in his own unlocked apartment after mistaking it for hers.

The Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski, recently named “Gun Rights Defender of the Year,” weighed in today on a case from the Fort Worth area in which a police officer fired through a window, killing the woman inside who thought there was an intruder in her back yard.

The Dallas Morning News reports:

A murder warrant for Aaron Dean, the Fort Worth officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home, recounts what led up to the shooting from the perspective of her 8-year-old nephew.

The boy, who was in the room with Jefferson when she was shot, told a forensic interviewer that he and his aunt were playing video games together about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she heard noises outside their home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

Jefferson, 28, took her handgun from her purse and pointed it “toward the window” before she was shot, the nephew said, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit.

The 8-year-old saw his aunt fall to the ground. She was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

It doesn’t seem like it, from the bodycam footage.

