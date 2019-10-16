A lot of Democratic candidates for president are going through the tapes from Tuesday night’s debate and posting video of their greatest hits, and for some reason, Elizabeth Warren thought her stand on gun control was worthy of reposting.

She certainly mentions a lot of things in her brief time allotment: gun registration, a “huge” tax on them (no surprise there), and letting people turn in their guns (i.e., mandatory buybacks and confiscation). She also wants to repeal the filibuster so that gun control can make it through the Senate. But where’s the corruption coming from? She ran out of time, but we’re sure it’s the influence of the NRA.

Or, maybe there hasn’t been any valid legislation proposed yet?

If elected, would President Warren go full Beto?

