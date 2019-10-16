A lot of Democratic candidates for president are going through the tapes from Tuesday night’s debate and posting video of their greatest hits, and for some reason, Elizabeth Warren thought her stand on gun control was worthy of reposting.

She certainly mentions a lot of things in her brief time allotment: gun registration, a “huge” tax on them (no surprise there), and letting people turn in their guns (i.e., mandatory buybacks and confiscation). She also wants to repeal the filibuster so that gun control can make it through the Senate. But where’s the corruption coming from? She ran out of time, but we’re sure it’s the influence of the NRA.

Why haven't we been able to pass any legislation to end the gun violence epidemic? Corruption, plain and simple. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uAiD3IlgC0 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 16, 2019

Or, maybe there hasn’t been any valid legislation proposed yet?

Elaborate please. — Pita Parents (@PitaParents) October 16, 2019

Or you know, constitutional rights and all that… — Colton Todd (@ThirdPentateuch) October 16, 2019

Mainly because you can't legislate people's behavior. — Mr Neutron (@The_MrNeutron) October 16, 2019

Because you can’t legislate what is broken in the heart of a person….. — Lee Rice (@lee4rice) October 16, 2019

What does corruption have to do with gang members shooting each other in Chicago? — not worthmentioning (@OmahaVike) October 16, 2019

Legislation = end of gun violence? You are laughable. How about end the hate that pulls the trigger or stabs the knife. — CJ (@3putt4oneover) October 16, 2019

Because you can’t legislate everything. — Scott snyder (@Scott_123Snyder) October 16, 2019

You can not pass a bill stopping a hate filled person. That's why.

It's a waste of time. They don't follow laws. — Light¤fknowledge (@LFknowledge) October 16, 2019

Bc gun violence would be knife, bottle, vehicular, etc violence if every single gun was confiscated somehow (which would never happen as criminals don’t follow laws). — Matt (@Matth719) October 16, 2019

Same reason you have let it go on for years. You target the innocent law abiding citizens in an attempt to stop criminal activity. Thats the equivalent to needing a cardiologist but scheduling an appointment with a podiatrist. It's stupid, just like liberal solutions. — Frustrated American (@FrustratedAmer6) October 16, 2019

How about “lack of viable solutions?” Who has come forward with an actual plan that is supported by data & analysis? All I hear is empty rhetoric, or knee jerk solutions that are completely unsupported by available data. — TRK (@ripstardust) October 16, 2019

It’s almost as if we’re overly focused on the “gun” part of gun violence instead of the “violence” part? — TRK (@ripstardust) October 16, 2019

Gun violence, like violence in general, is awful. Violent crime has declined for two decades so perhaps epidemic doesn't apply. Regarding the violence problem that exists, more laws won't make much difference any more than laws against gravity will enable us to fly. — Joseph Rio (@josephwrio) October 16, 2019

Gun violence is already illegal. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) October 16, 2019

Its not corruption, but our enduring Constitution that is preserving our liberties from light and transient causes. The Constitution which was made to guard the people against the dangers of good intentions.

So I ask you: Do you mean to Govern or do you mean to be a master? — Randy (@Randy01385984) October 16, 2019

It's actually called #2A. But go ahead and pretend like you won't strip away that right from responsible Americans…#DemDebate — Hank Hill (@Pr0paneHank) October 16, 2019

Constitution, plain and simple, grandma. — JK47 (@JK4736196184) October 16, 2019

This is false and one of your more annoying claims. — Henry Porter (@HenryPorters) October 16, 2019

Maybe because it’s not an epidemic. — Dolf Townsend (@Dolf1021) October 16, 2019

Because there is NO epidemic! — chip (@ontherunhappy) October 16, 2019

Dems haven't produced any work in 3 years.. too much TDS going around

DISGRACEFUL — Thebeachlife (@Thebeachlife1) October 16, 2019

If elected, would President Warren go full Beto?

