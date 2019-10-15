Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced a news conference at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with many wondering if she was going to announce a House vote to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. That vote will have to wait a little longer, it seems.

We suspect it was always her plan to skip impeachment and focus solely on the 2020 elections, but her caucus just wouldn’t have it anymore.

