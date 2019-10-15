Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced a news conference at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with many wondering if she was going to announce a House vote to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. That vote will have to wait a little longer, it seems.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders will hold off on a full House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry into President Trump https://t.co/52N7JTzvAC — POLITICO (@politico) October 15, 2019

CONFIRMED: Pelosi informs caucus there will NOT be a formal floor vote to launch the impeachment inquiry — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 15, 2019

Multiple Dem sources say it’s “very unlikely” that Pelosi will announce an impeachment inquiry vote tonight. Several cmte chairs aren’t in agreement with holding that vote, per sources. — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) October 15, 2019

Fox is told Pelosi plans no vote right now to formally launch impeachment probe at this time. She has been discussing this with House Democrats — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2019

It’s almost like it’s a hoax. 🤔 — Bonnie O (@bloc52) October 15, 2019

Because its literally a hoax — Ashley (@pinkskipper21) October 15, 2019

It will take the democrats at least a decade to recover this slow motion trainwreck — CP (@c_peters) October 15, 2019

Thus allowing Schiff's secretive, in the basement, inquisition to continue, prohibiting Republican members from participating on an equal footing. @GOPLeader should strongly oppose this move and demand she brings it to the floor for a vote. Enough is enough. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) October 15, 2019

But what about that “bombshell” testimony Chad? — CornyPop (@Kurt54712255) October 15, 2019

Thought there was a "BOMBSHELL" by Dep Sec State Kent which you reported on in an earlier tweet. Looks like the Pelosi/Ds discussion was a non discussion. Keep the status quo bc the "Bombshell" didn't favor their narrative. — Larry Nigro Jr (@LarryNJr1) October 15, 2019

What's so funny (actually sad) is that the average Democrat thinks all of this is formal & for real. — Jennifer Harris (@livinbythelake) October 15, 2019

Support Pelosi or not, easy to see why she’s pushing against Impeachment. — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) October 15, 2019

She doesn't want to put Red State Trump district Democrats on the record of impeachment — Hunter Mayberry (@ProfesserBird) October 15, 2019

They want re-elected. — Lady Gator (@ladygator2007) October 15, 2019

First Schiff walks back about not being clear on his words and Nancy being all nervous… Must be something big in the IG report — Cajun Princess (@janyo1962) October 15, 2019

Methinks they mistimed their effort, now they just look stupid with all the investigations coming out. — E J Rankin(Mr Homan my latest hero) (@EJRankin1) October 15, 2019

She ain't got the votes and they have nothing real — Bad Boy (@diddykilled2pac) October 15, 2019

Doesn't have the votes. What a loser. — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) October 15, 2019

Basically they have no factual evidence against Trump. What a waste of time. — Average American (@SwampDog4614) October 15, 2019

Just another democratic hoax. — Kathleen Pelletier (@kjkpelletier) October 15, 2019

Lol….she counted votes and called it off. No freaking vote…..it would be devastating for the dems. — Lou (@Oracle_Louie) October 15, 2019

If Democrats had the impeachment vote they would hold the impeachment vote. Hoax. — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) October 15, 2019

Her new plan is to drag this into the 2020 election. — Pigpaw1 (@Pigpaw12) October 15, 2019

We suspect it was always her plan to skip impeachment and focus solely on the 2020 elections, but her caucus just wouldn’t have it anymore.

Related: