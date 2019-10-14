We’ve really been waiting for the good vibes to dissipate and for the Democratic candidates for president to actually act like only one of them’s going to get the nomination, and things might get ugly in the race for the top slot. The debates have been fun so far, with Tulsi Gabbard giving Kamala Harris the shiv and Harris going after Joe Biden and his segregationist past.

As Twitchy reported, Buttigieg has recently gone after Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker, and he’s also questioned Elizabeth Warren’s commitment to small donors. However, The Hill is reporting that upstart Pete Buttigieg is being warned not to attack top-tier candidate Warren.

NEW: Progressives fume at Buttigieg, warn him not to attack Warren at debate https://t.co/hQpZbrFVH3 pic.twitter.com/kf7eoHCLgA — The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2019

For example, The Hill cites Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam Green, who tweeted this:

It’s sad to see the potential self destruction of @PeteButtigieg, a rising star. Tues will be a key trajectory moment. Does he attack the next President Of The United States or take the high road & make positive waves by adding his unique voice to progressive issues of the day? https://t.co/ptXGostTsn — Adam Green (@AdamGreen) October 14, 2019

Well, if he really intends to be the next president of the United States, which would explain his presence at the debate, we’d hope he’d lay into Warren as much as he can.

Jonathan Easley reports:

Progressives are warning South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg not to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Ohio. Buttigieg, who has emerged as a center-left contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, has drawn the ire of progressives in recent days for remarks viewed as swipes against more liberal contenders like Warren and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). … Progressives on Monday seized on remarks Buttigieg made to Snapchat’s Peter Hamby, in which he was asked about Warren’s pledge to refuse money from high-dollar donors. Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $19.1 million for Buttigieg.

President Trump “has tremendous amounts of support and allies at his back, and we’re not going to beat him with pocket change,” Buttigieg said.

She can't handle Pete? — Minturner1🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@Minturner11) October 14, 2019

Democrats rigging another election…. — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) October 14, 2019

Buttigieg's quote to Hamby was 100% reasonable. It's interesting to watch other campaigns & their surrogates overreact to what he said 🤔 He must be gaining traction & it's making other candidates nervous. — Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) October 14, 2019

You mean Warren supporters do not like that Buttigieg considers her strategy misguided? Well it *is* misguided. Why does she want to fight with one hand tied behind her back? Makes no sense, unless it is to hobble her competition, who do not have a 10 million Senate war chest. — Sophie Amrain (@AmrainSophie) October 14, 2019

Buttigieg has become the candidate to least likely attack another candidate. How you interpret what he said to Hamby as a swipe at Warren or any other candidate is beyond me. It was a sensible response. — Shawn M. Griffiths (@TheShawnG) October 14, 2019

He will attack with intellectual honesty – she will talk of her time as a school teacher – Bernie will yell – and Biden will babble – see? now you dont even have to tune in — The Guy (@gatorteach55) October 14, 2019

then he should DEFINITELY attack Warren at the debate! — JudeaPride (@JudeaPride) October 14, 2019

The DNC fix is in. LOL — JFrat (@NorCalSportsFan) October 14, 2019

Warren is “ the chosen one”. — James Adkins (@adkins_james) October 14, 2019

Play nice Dems. Warren is the anointed one! 🙄 — TrashPanda 🇺🇸 (@TrashPa98954284) October 14, 2019

Why is everyone hands off to challenging Warren’s policies? If she isn’t allowed to be part of the debate then why should she show up at all. Media needs to shut up and let us decide who we want as our nominee. — Pamela Harder (@harp1114) October 14, 2019

This is how the dems ended up with HRC is 2016. How’d that turn out? Why not just let everyone say what they want, to who they want, when they want to? Or is that too logical and sensible? — Thistle Blower. (@somethi79963647) October 14, 2019

Her policies need to be challenged. “Plans” are great and all, but don’t amount to a hill of beans if you can’t enact them. Also, I have heard nothing from her regarding foreign policy. — Karoliina J 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇫🇮 (@KaroliinaJ1) October 14, 2019

She's his competition. We're a mere handful of months from the first primaries. If he wants to win, he needs to attack his opponents' messages. — cookiet9292 (@cookiet9292) October 14, 2019

How progressive can one be if they are doling out warnings about what a candidate can and can not say? — miss glenn (@misssssssglenn) October 14, 2019

Lol, she’s done getting a free pass. — Phillosophy (@phillyprosper) October 14, 2019

Dems: Get in line Pete. pic.twitter.com/ycHoI6Blks — Greg, The Beard is Gone (@Money_Moose) October 14, 2019

Apparently people forget that this is a primary where you are trying to beat your opponent with your ideas I can’t stand Buttigieg but he should go after whoever he pleases. Same for Warren. — Southern Black Berner (@so_black_berner) October 14, 2019

I'm not aware of any progressives who support Warren. Attack away, Pete. — 🌹ThunderBern🔥 Now featuring improved plumbing! (@EweFunky) October 14, 2019

Related: