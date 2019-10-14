We’ve really been waiting for the good vibes to dissipate and for the Democratic candidates for president to actually act like only one of them’s going to get the nomination, and things might get ugly in the race for the top slot. The debates have been fun so far, with Tulsi Gabbard giving Kamala Harris the shiv and Harris going after Joe Biden and his segregationist past.

As Twitchy reported, Buttigieg has recently gone after Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker, and he’s also questioned Elizabeth Warren’s commitment to small donors. However, The Hill is reporting that upstart Pete Buttigieg is being warned not to attack top-tier candidate Warren.

For example, The Hill cites Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam Green, who tweeted this:

Well, if he really intends to be the next president of the United States, which would explain his presence at the debate, we’d hope he’d lay into Warren as much as he can.

Jonathan Easley reports:

Progressives are warning South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg not to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Ohio.

Buttigieg, who has emerged as a center-left contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, has drawn the ire of progressives in recent days for remarks viewed as swipes against more liberal contenders like Warren and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

Progressives on Monday seized on remarks Buttigieg made to Snapchat’s Peter Hamby, in which he was asked about Warren’s pledge to refuse money from high-dollar donors. Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $19.1 million for Buttigieg.

President Trump “has tremendous amounts of support and allies at his back, and we’re not going to beat him with pocket change,” Buttigieg said.

