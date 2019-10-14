It seems odd that Fusion GPS would want to play this game, but the founders are reportedly getting ready to release a book trying to clear the Fusion GPS name by defending the investigation into candidate Donald Trump and the Steele dossier.

Chuck Ross writes at The Daily Caller:

The founders of opposition research firm Fusion GPS will defend their work on the infamous Steele dossier in a book set to be published just before Thanksgiving.

The book, published by Penguin Press, will hit shelves on Nov. 26.

“It feels like time to explain our work in our own words,” Fritsch said, according to The Guardian. “We were witnessing what we thought was a crime in progress that needed to be investigated.”

“I think we give a pretty careful exegesis of the [Steele] dossier, what is in it and what has been substantiated. We conclude it’s a pretty prescient document.”

“We conclude it’s a pretty prescient document.” Really.

