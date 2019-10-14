It seems odd that Fusion GPS would want to play this game, but the founders are reportedly getting ready to release a book trying to clear the Fusion GPS name by defending the investigation into candidate Donald Trump and the Steele dossier.

Fusion GPS founders are releasing a book Nov. 26 defending their investigation of Trump and the Steele dossier. Jeffrey Toobin is already on board with an endorsement.

https://t.co/rKrO1Hk3AI — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 14, 2019

The book will also address the "relentless campaign of persecution by congressional Republicans" and "bizarre conspiracy theories" about Fusion and the dossier. The dossier's most significant allegations of collusion were largely debunked in the Mueller report. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 14, 2019

Chuck Ross writes at The Daily Caller:

The founders of opposition research firm Fusion GPS will defend their work on the infamous Steele dossier in a book set to be published just before Thanksgiving. … The book, published by Penguin Press, will hit shelves on Nov. 26. “It feels like time to explain our work in our own words,” Fritsch said, according to The Guardian. “We were witnessing what we thought was a crime in progress that needed to be investigated.” “I think we give a pretty careful exegesis of the [Steele] dossier, what is in it and what has been substantiated. We conclude it’s a pretty prescient document.”

“We conclude it’s a pretty prescient document.” Really.

Group responsible for much of the Russia collusion hoax to publish book defending their contribution to the conspiracy theory that damaged functioning of the US government. Group was secretly paid by Clinton and the DNC to create and distribute the Russia collusion theory. https://t.co/zkkhl33hO2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 14, 2019

Is publishing books before indictment the new form of "controlled deposition?" #comey — Paul Sirpenski (@sirpenski) October 14, 2019

Forget Simpson's book. I'm waiting for the Barr/Durham report about Fusion GPS/Simpson/Nellie Ohr. That will be a much better read. — Merri Moon (@merri_116) October 14, 2019

I wonder how close to the edge of libel this will veer. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 14, 2019

I’m glad everyone is making money off this coup… just flipping fantastic! Maybe someday after everyone cashes in on this mess we will be able to get some justice for those that caused it! — Flynn Rider (@Uboatvet) October 14, 2019

They’ll be going on defense harrrd. — Barbara Spiegel (@akaBarni) October 14, 2019

I guess they think it’s worth a try. pic.twitter.com/1pTmBV4XIb — Bitcoin Talks (@prentic4) October 14, 2019

I remember when trying to overthrow the US Government was a crime, and actively investigated by the FBI. Now the FBI investigates the President and let's the conspirators run free to sell their wares to future generations. — MisterB (@MisterB76428978) October 14, 2019

Could also work against them, looking forward to their humiliating situations. Caught up in Fables. Hopeful — Daniel Guevara.. (@DanielG88705215) October 14, 2019

I am sure this work of fiction will rocket to the top of the NY Times Bestseller list. And the authors will have lots of money laundered to them for "book sales". — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) October 14, 2019

Timed release to blur IG report findings, no doubt! — Joy Smith (@joysmith100) October 14, 2019

I’m sick to my stomach. — KeyWestBravo3☎️ (@KeyWestBravo3) October 14, 2019

They just don’t give up do they? — Joseph Kuhn (@JosephKuhn1) October 14, 2019

How have these folks not been put under oath by the U.S.Senate? — TestaDuda (@TestaDuda) October 14, 2019

If some of these conspirators aren't locked up, it's all for nothing and it's open season on conservatives from now on. — ObserveByWatching (@KahnStephen) October 14, 2019

This will not end well…

Maybe they will reconsider after the IG report is released… — Sarah 🇺🇸 (@Truth1Defender) October 14, 2019

A lot of this would have a 20 minute shelf life if @FoxNews were to treat it as illegitimate. I am witness to some stunning group-think. How do Democrats drive the news cycle with lies, illegalities and fake impeachment? Because pundits won't treat their campaign illegitimate. — William Wilberforce (@Bil_Wilberforce) October 14, 2019

Wonder how that will do compared to the NYT’s Kavanaugh book. — Ben Becker (@BenBecker0828) October 14, 2019

Very few will purchase. — 2NinerSavoy (@2NinerSavoy) October 14, 2019

I'll wait for the bootleg copy. Don't want them to make money off of this. — XTRResistance (@Maldito62) October 14, 2019

