We’re sorry (not really), but whenever former 2020 presidential candidate Eric Swalwell opens his mouth, we’re reminded of the time his mind went directly to the country’s nuclear weapons when confronted with the idea that some might not cooperate with his dream of gun confiscation. Seriously, he preaches about gun violence and then immediately pulls the threat of nukes to quell a citizen rebellion?

So we can’t take very seriously Swalwell’s tweets about that violent “Kingsman” #TrumpVideo that was shown along with other memes in a room at the Trump Doral resort during an event hosted by the pro-Trump group American Priority where, reportedly, very few people saw it. President Trump strongly condemned the video on Monday after hearing about it.

Swalwell used the video to push his Journalist Protection Act … he doesn’t care much about the Second Amendment, but reporters somehow deserve special protections under the law.

The #TrumpVideo isn’t "a joke." It isn’t "owning the libs." It's @POTUS expressing deep, abiding hatred for a constitutionally protected free press & any who criticize him- what you'd expect from an insecure, volatile dictator. It could radicalize unbalanced people to lash out. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 14, 2019

That potential for violence is why I introduced the Journalist Protection Act, to make a federal crime of certain physical attacks on those reporting news. We must counter @realDonaldTrump's crude irresponsibility & show everyone that violence is always unacceptable. #TrumpVideo — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 14, 2019

The video is the president “expressing deep, abiding hatred for a constitutionally protected free press”? He hadn’t even seen it, and word is that it’s been up on YouTube for a year. Blame the guy who made it if you must, but the president had nothing to do with it.

He 👏🏻didn’t 👏🏻make👏🏻it👏🏻 — HauntedNO (@HauntedNo) October 14, 2019

He had nothing to do with the video. — Morning Omelette (@MorninOmelette) October 14, 2019

Hey Idiot, @realDonaldTrump did not make the video!!!! — abbc7476 (@chew1974) October 14, 2019

What the hell are you talking about? Trump didn't even post this video. — Jacob Rees-Frog (@JacobReesFrog) October 14, 2019

45 didn't do the video. Go screw someplace else. — Nosky (@realnosky) October 14, 2019

You do know Trump condemned this video don’t you? Check the NYT idiot — qbanB33 (@RobertBeato3) October 14, 2019

Also Trump did not make the video and Trump did not play the video. Stop blaming him — qbanB33 (@RobertBeato3) October 14, 2019

Do you realize trump didn't make the video? — Steven Stidham (@StevenStidham10) October 14, 2019

Thank you for lying about the origin of this video for your own benefit. — academicdegenerates (@academic_degn) October 14, 2019

Please stop being so irresponsible as to think Trump knew about this and/or sanctioned it. You HOPE that that is true, but you know it is NOT. Shame on you. — @BetsyRoss2020 (@BetsyRoss20201) October 14, 2019

Bring out the torches, pitchforks and stakes! The gods of the great and powerful leftist faith have decreed that jokes are evil… When perpetrated by the wrong people. Seriously tho, It's EVIL! pic.twitter.com/78kprVkzWJ — TheLiberalFiend (@FiendLiberal) October 14, 2019

It was literally a joke video created over a year ago — Agre (@AgreMcgee) October 14, 2019

Get him Smallmore — Steve Pushey (@SPushey) October 14, 2019

But you calling him a dictator and other things of that nature will not bring out the loons also? — Tom Frain (@tom_frain) October 14, 2019

Someone should do one of you nuking gun owners — candymanelabagado (@Mustafaz102) October 14, 2019

Okay Eric. Just remember you're the guy who wants to use nuclear weapons to disarm everyone. 🙄🙄 Define volatile dictator for me. — Think for yourself (@msmliestoyou) October 14, 2019

how about attacks by ANTIFA? — uptickmick (@uptickmick) October 14, 2019

Kinda like Madonna saying shed like to blow up the WH, or Griffin holding Trump's severed head, or Depp talking about assassinating him or Maxine telling people to push back on them & on & on. Did you send out a tweet condemning them Also, I didn't think so. — seahawkfan76 (@the12thman76) October 14, 2019

Wait y’all applaud photos of Trump being beheaded and are completely silent when actually violence is done to Trump supporters but… you want us to get into a frenzy over a meme he had nothing to do with? Kk. — Jason Arnold (@IndyArnold81) October 14, 2019

Related: