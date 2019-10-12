As Twitchy reported, on Thursday night CNN hosted nine Democratic presidential candidates for its #EqualityTownHall focusing exclusively on LGBTQ issues. This answer from Pete Buttigieg raised a lot of eyebrows at the time, and The Hill retweeted the video Saturday for some reason.

As far as we know, Buttigieg is the only gay candidate in the running, but as we’ve reported, there have been a lot of think pieces on liberal media explaining that Buttigieg’s gayness is problematic: sure, he’s gay, but he’s white, religious (or at least sanctimonious), he goes to church, he’s married, he dresses like a middle manager at an insurance company; he’s just so … normal.

So you’d think it would have been enough for Buttigieg to cruise through the town hall, but in order to prove just how woke he is, he had to point out that he’s white and cisgendered (that is, he’s perfectly cool in his head with the anatomy he was born with) and just couldn’t comprehend what it would be like to be a black trans woman.

Pete Buttigieg: "I'm very mindful of the fact that my experience as a gay man, but as a white cisgendered gay man, means that there are dimensions for example of what it's like to be a black trans woman that I do not personally understand." pic.twitter.com/pDoLd5NMag — The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2019

Like we said, so woke.

This is pathetic pandering — Kevin Boyd🗽 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) October 12, 2019

That townhall needs to go in a time capsule so our great great great grandchildren can see why liberalism went extinct. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) October 12, 2019

So many words. But nothing to say. — 𝕱𝓁𝑒𝓈𝒽𝓅𝒾𝓅𝑒 (@NickPisca) October 12, 2019

What?????? Is he speaking English???? — Dave Grisham (@DaveGrish) October 12, 2019

I think it is Wokenese. — Eric Armstrong (@Eric_Armstrong4) October 12, 2019

What the heck did he just say — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 12, 2019

I'm gonna be honest, I have no idea what this guy is talking about… — Robert Sacamano (@ScarletKnight89) October 12, 2019

Somehow these people always manage to find a way to self-flagellate in public😒 self hatred seems to be the currency, the legal tender in the world of libs. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 12, 2019

Thank God I never had a sentence such as this to diagram. — Shaun Cee (@frogandpelican) October 12, 2019

When you hear people asking you to pay for their college debt, THIS is what they learned on campus. — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) October 12, 2019

I can't find the translation button 🤔 — Magnus. (@CommonYourSense) October 12, 2019

And this is why @POTUS will win! Who the speaks this way in reality? And what was he trying to say? @TheDemocrats 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MpwktordEi — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) October 12, 2019

It sounds like such an absolute chore to be on the left. You couldn’t pay me to care about this shit. — Taco Shirt Krillin (@tacoshirtK) October 12, 2019

I guess we aren’t supposed to just see everyone as a person. That would be a lot easier. — George Carl (@georgecarl1955) October 12, 2019

That was some gibberish that boy uttered and tried to make it sound deep 😂 — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) October 12, 2019

then he also can't understand my perspective and I cannot possibly vote for him. #ByeFelicia — Great and Unmatched Hamberder (@MackBolan20) October 12, 2019

So why demand that the government micromanage things? No one — not even a body of experts — has sufficient knowledge to "run" things. #KnowledgeProblem — Oliver Dunford (@ojdunford) October 12, 2019

You’re never woke enough — Me Chomper (@chmpr) October 12, 2019

I need a translator — Cube Warrior (@CubicleWarrior_) October 12, 2019

This is an SNL skit right? — The Supreme Leader of the People's Glory (@jon38218117) October 12, 2019

That’s brilliant, Pete! You don’t know what it’s like to be people who aren’t Pete Buttigieg. Deep thinking. — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) October 12, 2019

Dear Lord, being a progressive human being sure is complicated. I can’t understand why it’s necessary to put all your words through the intersectional vortex in order to communicate that you’re not a bigot. — Ed Lyons (@mysteriousrook) October 12, 2019

I’m very mindful of the fact…. pic.twitter.com/Lfo7mMxzH4 — Ranger Dave Kauffman (@DaveKauffman7) October 12, 2019

Was this English 🤷‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 12, 2019

Normal people don’t talk like this. Exactly how many labels did he give himself ? — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) October 12, 2019

Get these woke 🤡’s their own island already and quarantine it. — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) October 12, 2019

That's quite the buzzword salad. Hes trying so hard not offend anyone..lol pic.twitter.com/dm334YKos9 — Rob Reber (@Robb_R9) October 12, 2019

To translate: the gay white man is the straight white man of LGBT https://t.co/6fMbvcIaUq — Vincent S𝕥. James (@slatermaus) October 12, 2019

That's why we should shelve that nonsense and quit playing to the grievance culture. — Agent (@TheAgentSmithV3) October 12, 2019

So far the Democrats have had two town halls on climate change and one on LGBTQ issues — what’s next? Maybe do one on the situation at the border so we can find out what illegal immigrants are getting besides free health care.

