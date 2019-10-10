Is was late August when former Republican Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh announced on ABC News’ “This Week” that he was running for president to challenge President Trump, which compelled the Trump campaign to tell ABC News, “Whatever.”

Walsh is still tweeting, but we haven’t seen a lot of campaigning, and Campus Reform’s Celine D. Ryan wants to know: “Where’d Joe Walsh go?”

Where’d Joe Walsh go? — Celine D. Ryan💀 (@celinedryan) October 10, 2019

Maybe he’s doing some mock debates with coach Evan McMullin.

Who dat — Jess Turner 👑🇺🇸 (@TheRealJessCRU) October 10, 2019

Never heard of him. — Rich O’Toole (@reomac1) October 10, 2019

Joe who? Have you ever seen a rock thrown into a pond and not make any ripples? That is Joe Walsh’s run for President!🤣 — Glenn an Ozark hillbilly (@OzarkGlenn) October 10, 2019

He’s somewhere in the city — Joe Scweeber (@scweeber) October 10, 2019

Rocky Mountain Way — Your Mom Drinks w/ Me (@wilkins21) October 10, 2019

His Maserati last seen doing 185. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) October 10, 2019

The Eagles. He played on Hotel California. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 10, 2019

Back to The James Gang. — michaeleaster (@realMEasterwood) October 10, 2019

Is he on tour? — 🇺🇲 Brian Holan ✝️ (@brian_holan) October 10, 2019

I don't know. Have you checked with the WNBA? — Hugh Can Draw (@VideosLecture) October 10, 2019

He's in a van down by the river. — PopsicleWilly (@PopsicleWilly) October 10, 2019

Check Pizzeria Uno in Gurnee. — john (@GreenLoftJN) October 10, 2019

He's the whistleblower. — Foxx & Friends (@KrustyTown) October 10, 2019

The Democrat party. — WarNukE (@warNuKE_) October 10, 2019

Back into obscurity where he belongs. — Dalton(omg) (@omgdalton) October 10, 2019

Oh for heavens sake, who cares?! 🤣 — Loni Ksobiech (@emailloni) October 10, 2019

Who? — Randall Flagg (@Randall26675290) October 10, 2019

Looks like the campaign is really gaining some traction.

Related: