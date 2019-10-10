Is was late August when former Republican Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh announced on ABC News’ “This Week” that he was running for president to challenge President Trump, which compelled the Trump campaign to tell ABC News, “Whatever.”

Walsh is still tweeting, but we haven’t seen a lot of campaigning, and Campus Reform’s Celine D. Ryan wants to know: “Where’d Joe Walsh go?”

Maybe he’s doing some mock debates with coach Evan McMullin.

Trending

Looks like the campaign is really gaining some traction.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaignDonald TrumpJoe Walsh