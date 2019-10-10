We should have known that feminist, former 2020 candidate, and #MeToo champion Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would jump into the fray and defend Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s ever-changing campaign story of being shown the door by the principal when she was “visibly pregnant,” even though in a 2007 interview she made it sound like the decision was entirely hers, as did school board minutes from the time.

Gillibrand, who invited rape-hoaxer “Mattress Girl” as her guest to the State of the Union address, has demonstrated that she’ll easily fall for a hoax if the narrative fits. But she seems to believe Warren’s story of pregnancy discrimination, or at least she’s glad that Warren’s “powerful story” has inspired other women to come forward with their “real” stories.

Pregnancy discrimination was a serious problem in 1971 and it continues to be a widespread issue today. The attacks on @ewarren for sharing her experiences are absurd, and I’m glad to see women sharing their real, powerful stories. We must do more to fight for workplace equality. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 9, 2019

You dropped out of the race, you know. You don’t have to pander for votes.

You were 5 years-old in 1971. https://t.co/2GmoFdxZ9N — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 10, 2019

That didn’t stop her from fighting for women’s rights, even then.

She made it up. — dirk digler (@langledangle) October 9, 2019

Something bad happened, so how dare you notice she lied about the bad thing happening to her. https://t.co/d7fQm7fU3p — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 10, 2019

I was quite aware of the limitations on women's rights in the 70s. I'm not Qing the reality back then, but the fact that Elizabeth Warren has changed her story. She has yet to explain why those stories are so different. Was she "shown the door" or did she resign? #IDontBelieveHer — LindaC (@LDCDee) October 9, 2019

The question is not whether the discrimination women faced was real or not…we know it was. The question is whether Elizabeth Warren told the truth about her experience. And, there seems to be legitimate questions as to that. — Jibberwakki (@Rsteqqqq) October 10, 2019

She lied about the facts of her leaving. I’m so tired of the Lying Left. — F Alphonze (@FistFick69) October 10, 2019

Other than she lied. — SusanH (@AdaSooner) October 10, 2019

She was already caught in that lie. Try again. — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) October 10, 2019

The opposite of facts? So unlike you. pic.twitter.com/aoIB71vHwu — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 10, 2019

maybe people are just commenting on @ewarren's interview from 2007 when she said that job 'wasn't going to work for me'. which is why the school accepted her resignation 'with regret'. but as a young mother, @SenGillibrand is probably sensitive to this kind of lie. — kevin hamill (@kevinhamill12) October 9, 2019

But what about the video from years earlier where she told a completely different story? — J.perry! (@BansforAll) October 10, 2019

"powerful stories". So are you saying it's okay for a candidate to lie, as long as the story is powerful? #WarrenLies — Lonely Libertarian (@FrankLasCPA) October 9, 2019

This is a fair point but Warren is the George Costanza of the 2020 political season. pic.twitter.com/xy5Po45GBb — Nate Green (@NateGreen989) October 10, 2019

pregnancy discrimination is an issue. when warren lies about it, it detracts from others who’ve actually faced it. — Evan 🧢 (@LilCryptoGod) October 9, 2019

This. It's just hard to find her credible after watching her video saying otherwise. Plus, you know, the big issue before… — Tay Or Nay Both For Yang 🧢🤓😍😎🇺🇸 (@TayOrNayBothOk) October 10, 2019

The “attacks” aren’t for her sharing her story. The attacks are from her CHANGING her story. — B Psi (Brandon Cyrus) (@DJ_BPsi) October 10, 2019

In her own words, she made her own decision. How could you defend this? pic.twitter.com/s1Np72onBB — Dreamsicle (@Hanhnguyen79) October 10, 2019

And just like the historic plight of Native Americans, Elizabeth Warren wants to be part of it, facts be damned. — The Goggles Do Nothing (@DorkusMallorcus) October 10, 2019

She was lying… of course shes gonna get called out on it. — A Von Olnhausen (@acbrown1977) October 10, 2019

Yes, @ewarren 's untruthful assertion that she was fired for being pregnant should not inhibit improvement and elimination of discrimination in any form. — Bob Bunting (@RV30B) October 10, 2019

If they were true, i agree…..but they werent, just like her claims she was a Cherokee werent true. — Nick Hill (@patriotindepend) October 10, 2019

Gillibrand is trying to be nice to Warren so she might be picked as her Vice President if she is the nominee lol 😝 — socorro mclaughlin (@socorromclaug20) October 10, 2019

“My make is Kirsten, and I’m auditioning for the role of Vice President.” — Chematty (@Chematty1) October 10, 2019

Ironic you mention "real stories" and Elizabeth warren in the same sentence. — VoluntaryistViking (@VoluntaryistV) October 10, 2019

All true. But we’re upset at @ewarren for lying about it.

Don’t obfuscate that bit. — Sexist Residue ↙️↙️↙️ (@Bethel_Prescott) October 10, 2019

Yeah well, there’s 2 different stories, pick 1 and then try to roll with it — da troot (@Don53181954) October 9, 2019

Ummmmm…. She lied. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) October 10, 2019

