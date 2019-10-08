Seeing as he never qualifies for the debates, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has some extra time on his hands doing his day job, and it appears he wants Montana to be among those states leading the nation with a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.

BREAKING: Governor Bullock has directed the ban of e-cigarettes, this will go into effect on Oct. 22. https://t.co/5w9eqUP5dh — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) October 8, 2019

Oh, but it’s just a “temporary” ban — long enough to put vape shops out of business — until Montana can figure out what’s going on. NBC Montana reports:

Montana is placing a temporary ban on the sales of flavored electronic cigarettes and vaping products. Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday the ban will run from Oct. 22 through Feb. 19 while officials investigate the cause of the vaping-related deaths and illnesses being reported nationwide and decide how to respond to it. At least 18 people have died and more than 1,000 people have been sickened due to vaping-related illnesses. State officials say two cases have been confirmed in Montana, one person from Gallatin County and another from Yellowstone County.

We need to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep our kids and communities safe. Today I chose action. https://t.co/CAHjKuTOIx — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) October 8, 2019

You are not doing squat for your kids or communities. — Darrel Dartez (@SifuMustache) October 8, 2019

You are doing neither. — Alex Batista (@Navyfmfdoc4vape) October 8, 2019

You chose the wrong action Governor. Removing flavors does nothing to address the lung illnesses and you just shut down every Montana vape shop. Vapers losing access will now go back to smoking. These shops won’t survive without flavors and this was not a science based move. — Matt From SMM (@SuckMyMod) October 8, 2019

I beg to differ. You chose short-sighted, punitive, and totally incorrect information over the truth. — c_alace (@c_alace) October 8, 2019

Pity it’s completely the wrong action

Action that’ll make the problem worse and solve nothing

Action that’ll drive 1000’s back to proven killer cigarettes

Action that’ll drive a whole new unregulated black market

Action that doesn’t tackle the ACTUAL problem of thc carts — Alasdair Henley (@twoeyedbob) October 8, 2019

Guess you missed all the Data about these Lung Illness' being related to Black Market THC carts! You can find that info at the FDA and the CDC. You just hurt a lot of good ppl! @realDonaldTrump #WeVapeWeVote and we are Not BOTS! — Nikole Maloy (@8cedars) October 8, 2019

You pretend like the FDA and CDC didn’t conclude their investigation a week ago pic.twitter.com/COKzIOHrei — Med and Psych Vaping Awareness Coalition (@MPVAcoalition) October 8, 2019

Unfortunately, this isn't going to solve anything. Illicit THC cartridges are making people sick, not nicotine vapes. Drug dealers don't care about a ban, meanwhile you are shutting off access to adult smokers that have made the switch to a 95% safer product. Good job.#VapeBan — Ryan Haynes (@r_haynes90) October 8, 2019

This “health crisis” of 2 ppl in MT resulted directly from prohibition, to wit stupid hippies cooking up THC juice in their bathtubs. Reactionary policies do more harm then good, unless one is running for prez and desperate for PAC $$ — Joseph Chyatte (@ChyatteJoseph) October 8, 2019

Great job! You just created ANOTHER black market for vaping products while doing absolutely nothing about the thc cartridge black market that is killing people. Any deaths by thc cartridges in your state are on YOU. #vapebanforprofit — JP (@Jphamm1) October 8, 2019

Why ignore science & follow everyone else like a sheep? You're risking adult's lives, small businesses & its employees with this reckless decision. When any of you guys will take the time to learn about the facts before taking the rights of people in this country! #WevapeWevote — Kevin Cinar (@kevincinar) October 8, 2019

You took action to encourage cigarette smoking and increase the illicit marijuana vaping illnesses. — Protect Adults: Fight For Flavored Vapor (@BRAVEmediaMO) October 8, 2019

No you chose negligence. It’s apparent you don’t care about public health or the millions of adults who’ve used flavor vapes to quit cigarettes. No one will praise you in the history books- I can promise you that #WeVapeWeVote — Candice (@candiceHBIC) October 8, 2019

You're conflating two separate issues. THC vaping is causing lung illnesses. Nicotine vaping is helping smokers transition to a safer alternative. Youth use can be curbed while maintaining access for adults. Your actions will be responsible for adults dying. — Chris Talbot (@hiChrisTalbot) October 8, 2019

You actually chose to take a lazy-ass approach to score partisan points on a problem you choose not to understand. The House of Reps. can regulate sales to adults only without banning flavors. Treating your ADULT constituents like juvenile delinquents is shameful of you. — Noah Daves (@RealDealDaves27) October 8, 2019

Cigarette sales are saved! — Rphallisey (@rphallisey845) October 8, 2019

Big tobacco thanks you for taking such a bold action: pic.twitter.com/FSSJ7V9tZW — Cindy Schmidt (@schmidci) October 8, 2019

You didn’t “choose” action, you chose to ignore hundreds of thousands of ex-smokers, small businesses, and the overall public health by acting as a sheep, following misleading headlines and being blind to science, all in the name of that sweet, sweet MSA money 💰 — hiijustpeachyy (@hiijustpeachyy) October 8, 2019

This is a job for the legislature. You know… the ones who make laws? — FCS Nation Radio (@FCSNationRadio1) October 8, 2019

Yep it was a severe overstep and he’s conflating two separate issue. Flavors have nothing to do with the lung illnesses — Matt From SMM (@SuckMyMod) October 8, 2019

By creating an even bigger BLACK MARKET, you are putting more people at risk — Josh Stewart (@Cecildturtle) October 8, 2019

Let’s see if this move gives Bullock a big bump in the presidential polls.

