Seeing as he never qualifies for the debates, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has some extra time on his hands doing his day job, and it appears he wants Montana to be among those states leading the nation with a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.

Oh, but it’s just a “temporary” ban — long enough to put vape shops out of business — until Montana can figure out what’s going on. NBC Montana reports:

Montana is placing a temporary ban on the sales of flavored electronic cigarettes and vaping products.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday the ban will run from Oct. 22 through Feb. 19 while officials investigate the cause of the vaping-related deaths and illnesses being reported nationwide and decide how to respond to it.

At least 18 people have died and more than 1,000 people have been sickened due to vaping-related illnesses. State officials say two cases have been confirmed in Montana, one person from Gallatin County and another from Yellowstone County.

Let’s see if this move gives Bullock a big bump in the presidential polls.

