Bernie Sanders, the socialist running for president on the Democratic ticket in 2020, puts out some tweets that just beg to be ridiculed. Sure, he wants to scrap the Electoral College, socialize health care, and gut the Second Amendment, but he’s a big believer in the U.S. Constitution — he just wishes we were more like, say, Norway.

Maybe I'm old fashioned. But I believe we should have a president who believes in the United States Constitution. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 6, 2019

Honeymooning in the Soviet Union was kind of avant-garde, really.

Newsflash #DirtyCommie Bernie, we already do. — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) October 7, 2019

I agree. That's not you or anyone in the Democratic party these days. — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) October 7, 2019

Constitution ensures we live free, not for free. — Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@HapkidoBigDad) October 7, 2019

How about the 2nd amendment? https://t.co/ruATMJP5z7 — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) October 7, 2019

Maybe I'm old fashioned. I believe members of Congress shouldn't become millionaires doing nothing for 30 years. — Kevin (@Man2klbs) October 6, 2019

I agree that our President should believe in the Constitution, Bernie. That’s why Trump is our President and you’re at home trying to get over a heart attack. Wish you the best…just don’t want a socialist as my President. That’s against everything this nation stands for. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) October 7, 2019

So you are a Trump supporter now? — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 6, 2019

Says the man who longs to shred the US Constitution, and rewrite it based on the Communist Manifesto.#Sanders — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) October 7, 2019

Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I don’t believe socialists should be President of the United States. — Thomas Garcia (@tomgarseeya) October 6, 2019

Nobody’s buying it, dude. Make a different play. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 6, 2019

That's rich coming from a socialist. — Ryan Anderson (@eternityablaze) October 6, 2019

Looks like you're off the list then. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 7, 2019

I'm glad you support the Electoral College, Bernie! — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 6, 2019

“The right of the people to keep & bear arms shall not be infringed.” “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law” “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 6, 2019

Sorry to say, but he wants to take away religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/TWTTvdn2U7 — Valence Hoof (@Christian_Brony) October 6, 2019

Well that rules you out. — Nancy's Dentures 😱🦷👀 (@velcra820) October 6, 2019

Agreed. We certainly don’t need someone who believes in socialism. — TTVI News – Today’s Top 6 (@ttvi_6) October 6, 2019

That ain’t you — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) October 6, 2019

The Constitution is a document that limits government power, government regulations, and government interference which is polar opposite of your Domestic platform. — Quid Pro Josie (@TRHLofficial) October 6, 2019

So you don’t want to be president.?.?… — 🇺🇸bdmnoles🇺🇸 (@noleslimreaper) October 7, 2019

Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I believe we should have senators who believe in the United States Constitution and understand that it is totally incompatible with socialism. — Rational Thought (@ktemple9) October 7, 2019

Socialists don't believe in the framers' intent when it comes to the Constitution. Their referencing it is expediency considering how they acted in the past 8 years under Obama. They had no problem with unconstitutional executive orders. — John Rossomando (@jrossman12) October 6, 2019

Soooo, not you, then. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) October 6, 2019

So the entire dem field is ineligible? Agreed. — Rob Whitt (@RealRobWhitt) October 7, 2019

Sir, if this is your resignation, I gladly accept! Godspeed your recovery and good luck! — Joel Sargent (@josarge) October 7, 2019

Is this your way of saying you are suspending your campaign? — Well mannered (@mannerlygamer) October 7, 2019

Is this your way of throwing in the towel? — Joe Grabski (@JoeGrabski) October 7, 2019

The people voted for that in 2016. It was almost directly on the ballot. — sarcasm is delicious (@Freedom90093238) October 7, 2019

And it is more than ever in 2020.

Related: