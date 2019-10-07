2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro got some press Monday for escorting a group of LGBTQ and disabled asylum-seekers across the border. According to the Los Angeles Times, though, all of them had tried to cross with a lawyer previously and had been sent back by the Border Patrol.

Julián Castro escorts LGBTQ and disabled asylum seekers across Mexican border https://t.co/EfSkdoM600 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 7, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reports:

Presidential candidate Julián Castro on Monday escorted a group of asylum seekers across the border bridge to his native Texas from Mexico, where they had been sent under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Walking across the bridge with Castro were nine gay and lesbian asylum seekers from Cuba, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as a deaf Salvadoran woman and her three relatives. All had earlier tried to cross here with a lawyer after being returned to Mexico to await court hearings, and all had been sent back by U.S. Customs officers. Some had already waited four months. The asylum seekers said they knew they were taking a risk: They could be returned to Mexico or placed in long-term detention.

They were right about the possibility of being sent back to Mexico:

BREAKING: We just heard the terrible news that all 12 of our clients escorted by @JulianCastro were sent back to Mexico. This is of course a mockery of due process. Here is our statement on the matter:#LetThemIn — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 7, 2019

The 12 asylum seekers our attorneys, advocates, and Secretary Julian Castro escorted to the Gateway International Bridge of Matamoros and Brownsville this morning have been sent back into Mexico. — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 7, 2019

Their claims to exemptions to the “Remain in Mexico” policy have been rejected by Brownsville CBP, who have broad discretion over the matter. — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 7, 2019

Oh well, Castro got the photo he needed.

