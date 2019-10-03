As Twitchy reported, Wednesday was MSNBC’s marathon “2020 gun safety forum” during which Democratic candidates were quizzed on their gun control policies. We learned a few things, like when Pete Buttigieg admitted that his gun control plan is “about power.”

We posted a few clips from the forum Wednesday, but Zach Parkinson, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, compiled some of the best bits and wrapped them up in a neat thread.https://twitter.com/AZachParkinson/status/1179779315338285058

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bulking upElizabeth Warrengun controlgun safety forumJoe BidenJulián CastroMSNBCZach Parkinson