As Twitchy reported, Wednesday was MSNBC’s marathon “2020 gun safety forum” during which Democratic candidates were quizzed on their gun control policies. We learned a few things, like when Pete Buttigieg admitted that his gun control plan is “about power.”

We posted a few clips from the forum Wednesday, but Zach Parkinson, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, compiled some of the best bits and wrapped them up in a neat thread.https://twitter.com/AZachParkinson/status/1179779315338285058

1/ Thread ICYMI yesterday, there were some pretty mind-blowing things that Democrats said at MSNBC's gun forum. First up, Kamala Harris endorsed confiscating "as many as 10 million" (!) guns in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/FvNfDb3Ufd — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 3, 2019

2/Julian Castro lumped our nation's police in with mass killers and criminals, saying "police violence is gun violence" pic.twitter.com/fkb9oSLzCK — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 3, 2019

3/ Elizabeth Warren endorsed a limit on how many guns an American could buy to prevent "people from bulking up in the middle of a crisis" (whatever that means) She then suggested these people should be flagged for law enforcement for no other reason than legally purchasing guns pic.twitter.com/iEgIHyip0u — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 3, 2019

4/ Joe Biden said he would set up a federal registry not only for some rifles, but also for individual magazines pic.twitter.com/9GpDLv3zci — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 3, 2019

5/ Castro also said he wants to make ammunition more expensive, penalizing law-abiding gun owners to pay for his gun control plan pic.twitter.com/zHk9oSQ8g6 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 3, 2019

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren literally shrugs at the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment This is what they think of our God-given rights: they shrug and laugh about taking them awaypic.twitter.com/1FnbU4vrfm — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 3, 2019

That pesky constitution keeps getting in the way of their plans. — Jenny Jupitee. (@jennyjupite) October 3, 2019

In this thread, people who do not understand the phrase "god-given". For those struggling, I'll spell it out. The rights afforded in the Constitution are not rights granted to us by the government, it is a statement that the government cannot restrict natural rights. — Mike (@_space_captain) October 3, 2019

Do we ration speech? Access to counsel? Ability to legally acquire property based on the notion that some day government might want to take it? Which of our rights are the people just not equipped to exercise? — Red Rider (aka Kirk Weir) (@Drivedabizness) October 3, 2019

Really none of her business if I decide to buy some guns, and the Constitution is really NOT a joke.

The Second Amendment doesn't GIVE us a right to bear arms, folks.

It bars the government from infringing upon that right. — Mickey D (@mickeydtexas) October 3, 2019

New rules from your wannabe ruler. SHE will decide better than the Founding Fathers. "The men who wrote the second amendment did not just return from a hunting trip. They just finished liberating a nation." — Stephanie Raymond (@ChillOnTheRocks) October 3, 2019

When these politicians take the oath of office don't they swear to uphold the constitution? Instead it appears as if the left just wants to tear it apart. — The Kindly Craftsman (@CraftsmanKindly) October 3, 2019

Her mind was blown after he mentioned that dreaded C word. — Eorzean Trash (@eorzeantrash) October 3, 2019

That’s what you do when you have no answer. Shrug it off. — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕠𝕥𝕖𝕣3.14 (@scoots2112) October 3, 2019

While they fantasize about taking em away, the reality of the fact that they’ll never get the guns escapes them. — Leonardo (@LEEONAWDO) October 3, 2019

She's a law professor? — x6Fan (@X6Fan) October 3, 2019

She must be on the firewater again. — Gary Scott (@NoleAlum83) October 3, 2019

For anyone keeping track. She has established she is against the following: 1st amendment, 2nd amendment, 4th amendment, 5th amendment, and the 10th amendment. Who in their right mind would vote for that?!?? — OU Andrew☝🏼 (@iAMHinton) October 3, 2019

@SenWarren will never be president..if she shrugs with contempt 2A constitutional freedoms like this , then , 1A , 4A & 10A are easier pins to knockdown.. then when D’s are in full communist control , term limits will be punted so far away into oblivion no one will care. — Andre📤 (@DubiisLibertas) October 3, 2019

It’s my belief that this is the reason we have Trump as President. It isn’t so much that people voted for Trump, they voted against these types of people that will take away our Constututional rights. — I am Rasputin. (@4fastcars) October 3, 2019

And she has nerve to think kamala Harris is reaching too far….. — charlie corn pop (@metal_gear88) October 3, 2019

None of them believe in the right to bear arms. None of them. — Rohtatoes (@roachman61) October 3, 2019

Meanwhile violence and murder in metropolitan USA is totally ignored. Demagoguery pure and simple.@AKA_RealDirty @RealCandaceO — UpToMyEarsInAlligato (@notsomuch25) October 3, 2019

What is "bulking up"?

If you buy a gun every 2-3 years, eventually you've got several guns. Does it matter if you got them all at once or over time?

Very authoritarian of her. — Ellis Wyatt (@jcrowder55) October 3, 2019

It's non of her business how many firearms that a person purchases, or owns. — J.G (@JerryGi64464772) October 3, 2019

That video makes me want to stock up a few more guns. — PHlooG (@phloog) October 3, 2019

Excuse me. I need to go bulk up. — Sheila Ward-Bilty (@BiltySheila) October 3, 2019

Related: