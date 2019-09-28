As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren decided to double-up on impeachment fever by tweeting that she believes Christine Blasey Ford. We can thank those two New York Times reporters and their recent smear piece for putting Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment back on the table, and Warren thinks she can benefit from it, so why not?

Plenty of tweeters reminded Warren that she also believed she was Native American, and look how that turned out. On Saturday, though, Warren got a response from Juanita Broaddrick, who had a simple question for Warren: Do you believe me?

On the 1/1024th of a chance that Warren would actually acknowledge Broaddrick, it most certainly would cost her that coveted Hillary Clinton endorsement — the Clintons still have a pretty firm grasp on the Democratic Party even if Hillary is signing books at Costco.

