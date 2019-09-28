As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren decided to double-up on impeachment fever by tweeting that she believes Christine Blasey Ford. We can thank those two New York Times reporters and their recent smear piece for putting Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment back on the table, and Warren thinks she can benefit from it, so why not?

I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2019

Plenty of tweeters reminded Warren that she also believed she was Native American, and look how that turned out. On Saturday, though, Warren got a response from Juanita Broaddrick, who had a simple question for Warren: Do you believe me?

Well, Elizabeth, your colleague, Omar tweeted the same thing and I can’t get an answer back from her so I will ask you..

Do You Believe Me? https://t.co/gVxatewGf1 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 28, 2019

On the 1/1024th of a chance that Warren would actually acknowledge Broaddrick, it most certainly would cost her that coveted Hillary Clinton endorsement — the Clintons still have a pretty firm grasp on the Democratic Party even if Hillary is signing books at Costco.

Hold on Juanita…you actually can recall and document the day, date, time, location, and room in which your assault happened, so of course @ewarren doesn’t believe you! #Sarcasm #Kavanaugh #Lieawatha — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) September 28, 2019

I’m guessing this fake Native American @ewarren will choose to ignore the REAL survivors of sexual assault. — Louis (@louis3288) September 28, 2019

How about it @ewarren ? Let’s hear you take up and call out the way Juanita has been treated. Call on the powerful to deliver justice to her. #BelieveWomen — Peter Provsky (@PeterProvsky) September 28, 2019

Come on Lizzie…… Love to hear your response….. — Simply Jimmy (@simplyjimmy2) September 28, 2019

Have you asked Hillary this too? She's pretty adamant about it in this 2015 tweet. I kind of doubt that you'll receive any reply much less her support, heh.https://t.co/jlG4VEVW8g — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) September 28, 2019

My $ says you won’t get an answer. — karmasback (@karmaback100) September 28, 2019

I’m gonna guess she’s going to skirt around this one like poison ivy. — 🎚🦀🏩📚🇺🇸PAW (@RNMSN1975) September 28, 2019

I just asked her for you as well. — Frank Lundie (@LundieFrank) September 28, 2019

She'll have to check her "plans for that" and get back to you. — Kimberly Anderson 🇺🇸🏁 (@ImissEarnhardt) September 28, 2019

😂😂😂. So true!! — MassMom01833 (@mom01833) September 28, 2019

I believe @ewarren will ignore you too. — Juice 🌪 (@Hook_Echo9) September 28, 2019

She doesn’t care or even really believe Ford. She is lying. She just needs to find a way to save the liberal grip on the courts. Nothing else matters. — Brad J. Morris (@GolfPeoria) September 28, 2019

They believe what they wanna believe. — alan johnston (@asjlive) September 28, 2019

I love you Juanita, you speak for all of us who were laughed at. Thank you! — Jeanie D’Amico (@JDreamer731) September 28, 2019

♥️ I’m so sorry you were laughed at. I pray that your heart has found healing and that your life is truly blessed. — Redeemable Rose 🌹 (@RedeemableRose) September 28, 2019

Oh my goodness Juanita.. I love your tweets! I hope they answer you back! I believe you!! — Beth Albertson (@beth_albertson) September 28, 2019

I believe you. You are a warrior Juanita. — AJS (@Spammerana) September 28, 2019

I love you for your strength, Juanita! They won’t answer you because they are FAKE. — 🇺🇸🇧🇷Latino4Trump🇺🇸🇧🇷 #MAGA #KAG (@cesarvillaca) September 28, 2019

America believes you dear Juanita & we count. Sinners like Pocahontas DO NOT….nor the rest of her Socialist colleagues. — Deplorable Leanna C (@DodeTwo2) September 28, 2019

I believe you %1000‼️ — Jeannie (@JeannieBell71) September 28, 2019

The American ppl have always believed you. We found it appalling how they treated you when it happened and we are even more appalled by the fact they continue to ignore you, all to protect two of the most deranged and corrupt ppl on earth. — Mortisha (@Mortisha924) September 28, 2019

