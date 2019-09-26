CNN is reporting Thursday that Democrats will focus mainly on President Trump’s Ukraine “scandal” during their impeachment push, leaving the findings of the Mueller report — that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russia during the 2016 election — on the sidelines.

CNN reports:

Democrats for now don’t plan to make the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into potential obstruction of justice central to their impeachment push, which has been under review by the House Judiciary Committee, though Pelosi has told Democrats that the probe into those and other matters will continue.

The focus, however, will be squarely on the whistleblower allegations of wrongdoing by the President, as Democrats push to rapidly move forward on formal articles of impeachment as soon as this fall.

The focus will be squarely on the whistleblower allegations, the ones where the wheels are coming off already? It might be tough to get Rep. Al Green to focus, seeing as he’s been introducing impeachment resolutions since Trump’s fourth month in office.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNimpeachmentMueller reportNancy PelosinarrowUkraine