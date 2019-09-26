We’ve already had our share of fake news about acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire with The Washington Post reporting that he had threatened to quit if the White House forced him to stonewall Congress on the whistleblower complaint — a report that Maguire emphatically denied. (The media’s original tweets are still up, though.)

Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday, after sitting through Rep. Adam Schiff doing what he later called a “parody” but was really a dramatic reading from a fictional copy of the Trump/Zelensky call transcript reworded to say what he wanted it to say.

Now it looks like Speaker Nancy Pelosi is throwing Maguire under the bus, saying he broke the law by withholding the whistleblower complaint from Congress — despite the fact that it was up to his discretion to investigate and see if the allegation was credible.

Where does Schiff fit into all of this, then? Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, offered this:

But Pelosi is going to go after Maguire?

