We’ve already had our share of fake news about acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire with The Washington Post reporting that he had threatened to quit if the White House forced him to stonewall Congress on the whistleblower complaint — a report that Maguire emphatically denied. (The media’s original tweets are still up, though.)

Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday, after sitting through Rep. Adam Schiff doing what he later called a “parody” but was really a dramatic reading from a fictional copy of the Trump/Zelensky call transcript reworded to say what he wanted it to say.

Now it looks like Speaker Nancy Pelosi is throwing Maguire under the bus, saying he broke the law by withholding the whistleblower complaint from Congress — despite the fact that it was up to his discretion to investigate and see if the allegation was credible.

Asked whether it was acceptable for acting DNI Maguire to withhold the whistleblower complaint, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, “no, I think what the DNI did is broke the law.” https://t.co/vMArdSelqj pic.twitter.com/fBs46aWaBR — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2019

Where does Schiff fit into all of this, then? Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, offered this:

Adam Schiff tweeted this 16 days after the so-called whistleblower's letter to Schiff dated August 12, and 12 days before the IC IG's letter notifying Schiff of the complaint. pic.twitter.com/QMOMVY6pw8 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 26, 2019

Adam Schiff needs to be investigated immediately. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) September 26, 2019

Guarantee Schiff not only had conversations with Whistleblower, but also helped construct the “wonderfully written” allegation. #Whistleblower #Schiff — Jen (@jennboud) September 26, 2019

It looks like Schifty helped write the whistle blower complaint — Lady Kelly (@bluewarrior27) September 26, 2019

I wonder how many Democratic operatives participated in drafting the “whistleblower” complaint? #MAG #KAG — Dave Vaughn (@LCDRdave) September 26, 2019

Has no one at the hearing called him out on this? — Mike (@michaeljashmore) September 26, 2019

Big deal. So @RepAdamSchiff took a breather from writing the WB complaint. Can't a guy have a little fun? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 26, 2019

this mother needs to be investigated for leaks, deception and resign — Weldon 'Doc' Black (@tevain) September 26, 2019

The Whistleblower sent the letter & docs directly to Schiff & Burr on 12 August 2019. Why is Schiff claiming the info was suppressed? Why didn’t Schiff or Burr present it to their committees & Congress in August shortly after receiving it? Did Schiff inform Pelosi in August? — ImPossible (@CyTheOneEyed) September 26, 2019

Adam Schiff wrote that Complaint for the Whistleblower and had him sign it! Underhanded as usual. — BarbieB🇺🇸 (@barbiebrox) September 26, 2019

Leaker-in-Chief Schiff is at it again. — Ang Ganda (@UGandaMeGanda) September 26, 2019

Totally normal. Nothing to see here. — Alejandro Ayala 🇺🇲 (@roku2019) September 26, 2019

Like I said while watching the hearing. The unnamed officials the whistleblower got his information from were Democrats. — Randy Bowen (@RandyBowen) September 26, 2019

He had the complaint already. He was sent a copy.

Schiff is not clairvoyant. — Winning! ⭐⭐⭐ (@waybaby) September 26, 2019

Schiff probably wrote the complaint himself — Lori Kane (@LoriKan64116374) September 26, 2019

So @RepAdamSchiff must have leaked it! — Shelly P (@Gatekeeper917) September 26, 2019

But Pelosi is going to go after Maguire?

I’m thinking you should rethink this Nancy. I am all in for impeachment but I don't see where MacGuire broke the law as written… — Carte Wheeler (@CarteWheeler) September 26, 2019

Pelosi has the tremendous ability to be wrong about almost everything. I get it she went all in but to accuse Maguire of breaking law while everyone that watched today clearly could see he was an honorable and decent man is just one in a litany of mistakes — FatherofThree (@whiter069) September 26, 2019

Acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire may become a scapegoat — Will Lewis (@authorwilllewis) September 26, 2019

That's a bunch of Schiff. This whole thing reeks of deep state setups and elitist politics. @realDonaldTrump has been victim to more leaks than anyone! You #FakeNews outlets gobble it up like the little dem lap dogs you are! Maguire is a person of ethics. Slandering him is wrong — tamie joeckel (@tamiejoeckel) September 26, 2019

Look ABC, I realize you are contractually obligated to carry water for the Democrats. However at some point you have to look in the mirror and say to yourselves "Everything the Dems said before Trump declassified it, was a lie" aren't we idiots for continuing this nonsense. A:yes — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) September 26, 2019

What's her proof, media? — john cooper (@johncoo62140271) September 26, 2019

Someone else “thinks” he did not break the law. It’s over. — Oblate Spheroid 🔱❌ (@OblateSpheroidz) September 26, 2019

Didn’t @RepAdamSchiff receive the complaint in August?

Yes or No? — auntiesix (@TLSharp2) September 26, 2019

