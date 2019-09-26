The Hill is reporting that during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, that Rep. Devin Nunes claimed that Democrats had tried to obtain nude photos of President Trump.

Devin Nunes accuses Democrats of “trying to obtain nude pictures” of Trump https://t.co/eCBWIDzAtr pic.twitter.com/81qlnqMmuw — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2019

The Hill reports:

[Nunes] also accused Democrats of “trying to obtain nude pictures” during discussions with “who they thought were Ukrainians.” That comment appeared to be a reference to the now debunked Steele Dossier, which first claimed that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election cycle.

The Hill is wrong on that one; it had nothing to do with the Steele dossier and everything to do with a prank played on Rep. Adam Schiff in April 2017 that was reported in The Daily Mail in February 2018.

As Twitchy reported at the time, two Russian comedians nicknamed “Vovan” and “Lexus” who specialize in pranking high-ranking officials called Schiff’s office and offered that Vladimir Putin had naked blackmail photos of Trump. As The Daily Mail reported:

Schiff’s office said the congressman suspected the call was “bogus” from the beginning and reported it to authorities afterward. But in a recording of the eight-minute conversation, Schiff appeared to take the call seriously – or at least played along convincingly – and emails from the Democrat’s staff to the fake politician afterwards said he had found it “productive.”

Audio of the prank call is still up on YouTube, and Schiff certainly sounds intrigued for someone who suspected the call was bogus.

That would be Adam Schiff — tom riddle (@v0ld4m0rt) September 26, 2019

Adam schiff to be exact — me (@drwdct) September 26, 2019

Adam Schiff fell for the prank like a stooge! Hook, line and sinker! — Kurt Harlacher (@KurtHarlacher) September 26, 2019

Fraudster Adam Schiff eagerly arranged a phone call to get (fake) dirt on Trump from what he thought was a senior Ukrainian official. Schiff "welcomed" the foreign help & ordered his personal staff to arrange it. How many phone calls like this did he have? pic.twitter.com/QnxldSOFyX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2019

That was @AdamSchiff, trying to collude with what he thought was Russian Intelligence.😂👍 — Chuck Templeman (K) (@ctemp153) September 26, 2019

It’s on tape for everyone to hear. — Hood Sr (@Jetman64) September 26, 2019

That would be Adam Schiff who tried to get naked pictures of trump — joyce schneider (@JoyceNana10) September 26, 2019

Unrelated. Schiff wanted them for himself. — Bill (@82airbornebilly) September 26, 2019

I believe "Shifty" was very excited about the possibility of those pics! — Mark Jones (@Sgtwizard1) September 26, 2019

The phone call 🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣 yassss — Katriot (@Katriot4) September 26, 2019

True. We have Schiff recorded. — BeaAnina (@BeaAnina) September 26, 2019

The audio would be amusing if it wasn’t true — The Gomez (@cyclinggomez) September 26, 2019

THAT is on record. Love to see how Schiff spins out of that one! — Vincenz 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇮🇹🇮🇱 🇻🇦 (@rucknNmauln) September 26, 2019

#Schiff did sound really interested in knowing if the prankster had nudes of @POTUS — R. Henry (@Rhenry0630) September 26, 2019

He really did.

“And what is the nature of the kompromat?” -Shiffty pic.twitter.com/ADjuY2Kmpa — Mack Barklay (@BarklayMack) September 26, 2019

True story. — M.B. Shaw (@Birdie12556) September 26, 2019

Related: