The Hill is reporting that during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, that Rep. Devin Nunes claimed that Democrats had tried to obtain nude photos of President Trump.

The Hill reports:

[Nunes] also accused Democrats of “trying to obtain nude pictures” during discussions with “who they thought were Ukrainians.”

That comment appeared to be a reference to the now debunked Steele Dossier, which first claimed that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election cycle.

The Hill is wrong on that one; it had nothing to do with the Steele dossier and everything to do with a prank played on Rep. Adam Schiff in April 2017 that was reported in The Daily Mail in February 2018.

As Twitchy reported at the time, two Russian comedians nicknamed “Vovan” and “Lexus” who specialize in pranking high-ranking officials called Schiff’s office and offered that Vladimir Putin had naked blackmail photos of Trump. As The Daily Mail reported:

Schiff’s office said the congressman suspected the call was “bogus” from the beginning and reported it to authorities afterward.

But in a recording of the eight-minute conversation, Schiff appeared to take the call seriously – or at least played along convincingly – and emails from the Democrat’s staff to the fake politician afterwards said he had found it “productive.”

Audio of the prank call is still up on YouTube, and Schiff certainly sounds intrigued for someone who suspected the call was bogus.

