It’s the one thing you never hear about from the Democratic candidates for president (except for perhaps Andrew Yang): Where in their Green New Deal is there space for nuclear energy? They all want the county completely independent of fossil fuels in the next decade or so, but no one even wants to mention building nuclear power plants.

Now, just in time to cover for them, is Reuters with news of a new study showing that nuclear energy is too slow and too expensive to save the Earth’s climate. When they say “too expensive,” keep in mind that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal was estimated to cost some $93 trillion over the next decade, or approximately $60,000 per household per year.

Reuters reports:

In mid-2019, new wind and solar generators competed efficiently against even existing nuclear power plants in cost terms, and grew generating capacity faster than any other power type, the annual World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR) showed.

“Stabilizing the climate is urgent, nuclear power is slow,” said Mycle Schneider, lead author of the report. “It meets no technical or operational need that low-carbon competitors cannot meet better, cheaper and faster.”

… and a quick trip over to Wikipedia describes Schneider as “a professional anti-nuclear activist.” Huh … it didn’t say that in the story.

