Is Andrew Yang correct that America’s mental health and outlook will improve the day President Trump leaves office? Sure, it might provide some temporary relief for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, but it’s been shown clearly that nothing is enough for these people. Suppose by some miracle Yang is elected president; it will only be because Americans are afraid of a strong woman in the White House.

It’s timely that Yang tweeted this the same day 16-year-old Greta Thunberg had a meltdown at the United Nations; she’s 100 percent certain the entire human race is doomed thanks to adults like Yang who talk a good game but don’t do anything. He’s just as guilty as anyone else in her eyes.

Truth.

Trending

Don’t forget how happy we’re all going to be under President Yang with our freedom dividend and new electric cars and meatless Mondays through Fridays.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew YangDonald Trumpmental healthoutlook