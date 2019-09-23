Is Andrew Yang correct that America’s mental health and outlook will improve the day President Trump leaves office? Sure, it might provide some temporary relief for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, but it’s been shown clearly that nothing is enough for these people. Suppose by some miracle Yang is elected president; it will only be because Americans are afraid of a strong woman in the White House.

The day the Trump presidency ends will be a beautiful day for the country. Our mental health and outlook will improve considerably. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 23, 2019

So 2024 🤷🏻‍♂️ — uncleleon (@uncleleon81) September 23, 2019

It’s timely that Yang tweeted this the same day 16-year-old Greta Thunberg had a meltdown at the United Nations; she’s 100 percent certain the entire human race is doomed thanks to adults like Yang who talk a good game but don’t do anything. He’s just as guilty as anyone else in her eyes.

nah, y'all would just find new things to obsess and bitch about. — kinda Spursy (@daviddgoodwin) September 23, 2019

Truth.

Mental health doesn't improve by a change of conditions, it is a change in the attitude towards a given condition. In short: Even if Trump loses, you all are still nuts. — Frederick (@jmotivator) September 23, 2019

If Trump leaving office does that much for your mental health it's not Trump. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) September 23, 2019

If your mental health is suffering because of who is president…you have issues. — Mitchell Crane (@mitchcrane) September 23, 2019

If your mental health is that dependent on the president, it might be you. — ER (@_eric_richard) September 23, 2019

the fact that people ruined their mental health over Trump leads me to believe they shouldn’t be picking the next president — ROB (@Berrettaman28) September 23, 2019

Or maybe the media could just stop over hyping everything? 🤷‍♂️ — NateHansen (@natehansen42) September 23, 2019

Good lord. If people can't live their day to day lives and not worry about Donald Trump, then they have much bigger problems than you realize bro.

Sad! — John B.🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheJohnBiber) September 23, 2019

Glad to see you admit to mental health issues. Admitting you have issues is the first step in healing — Jimmy (@_JimmyUSA) September 23, 2019

Eh. Dunno about that one, chief. — At Last, Hope (@Vorasium) September 23, 2019

Confirming you all have #TDS — Chris 🇺🇸 (@wr2020ny) September 23, 2019

PSA: If your mental health or outlook are even slightly impacted by the figurehead to our government I would highly recommend mindfulness meditation@Headspace would be a good app to start with If Yang was an investor with them I apologize in advance — libertarian THOT (@ClintinSD) September 23, 2019

No. The derangement will transfer to the next president. The #ChurchofWoke has destroyed the Democratic party. — Locke Wiggin (@Locke_Wiggins) September 23, 2019

Trump didn't cause poor mental health. He exposed it. — Michael (@KitDarkfeather) September 23, 2019

My mental health is not dependent on whose tush warms the seat in the Oval Office, but you do what you need to do. — Mead (@SOTMead) September 23, 2019

I was with you, but this statement is wrong. No President should effect your mental health. They don't have control of your daily life. If they do, you have to make changes. — Dan Wetter (@danwetter) September 23, 2019

Nah man. I like you but mental health has nothing to do with who is President. — ex mosh pit soccer mom (@mshpitsoccermom) September 23, 2019

Spoiler alert: if your mental health depends on who happens to be president then a new one won’t help. — sparrow (@random_sparrow) September 23, 2019

If people think they have mental health issues because of President Trump then their issues run much much deeper and changing presidents will not help them. — Randy Graham (@crash5179) September 23, 2019

Mental health? Really? Anyone that has mental health issues because of Trump probably just has mental health issues period. Mental health? Too far. — Aaron Peacock (@AaronPeacock17) September 23, 2019

The Democrat's hatefulness will go into remission, because they won't have a target to direct it at, but it won't be cured. — UnfrozenCavemanSynthesizer (@PithyJoe) September 23, 2019

Say what you really mean: You can’t handle a Republican being president, and it’s enough to impact your mental health. Joe Biden is basically the same guy as Trump, and I assume you already voted for him twice. And you’ll do it again. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) September 23, 2019

Looking forward to 2024. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) September 23, 2019

Yeah 2024 will be a good year — dmenks (@dmenks) September 23, 2019

Only 5 more years 🙌🏻 — R (@The_Ryan_King88) September 23, 2019

Only if it's 5 years from now, and he's passing the baton to Nikki Haley — WhySoCicero? (@bishop99999999) September 23, 2019

Who said it’s going to end?pic.twitter.com/CJML0NzVMl — Chris Monti ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ❤️🥓 (@ToxicExplodley) September 23, 2019

Dude stop embarrassing yourself 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Janessa Taylor (@JanessaTaylor20) September 23, 2019

Don’t forget how happy we’re all going to be under President Yang with our freedom dividend and new electric cars and meatless Mondays through Fridays.

