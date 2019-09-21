As Twitchy reported, the Democratic candidates for president, including Andrew Yang, are all campaigning on climate change (what with CNN and MSNBC both setting up marathon town halls on the subject), and Yang hasn’t been shy about saying that government has to do something about Americans’ diets, including weaning them off beef, under his administration by pricing it out of consumers’ reach by adding in the cost to cover the cow’s emissions.

Oh, and here he is at the Polk Co. Steak Fry in Iowa Saturday:

.@AndrewYang two days ago: We need to increase the cost of beef so people stop eating it.@AndrewYang today: pic.twitter.com/QVNpolIxWj — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 21, 2019

.@AndrewYang seemed to really enjoy flipping steaks earlier pic.twitter.com/GjAdthW3Ry — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) September 21, 2019

Well, he’s one of the lucky ones who can afford to flip a steak now and then.

In any case, Yang’s campaign shot off a pretty libertarian tweet Saturday:

Generally speaking, people should be free to do what they want. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 21, 2019

Not that we disagree, but he did tweet one of those “generally speaking” qualifiers a day before:

As a parent of young kids I believe rampant access to pornography is a real problem. We need to empower families to be able to moderate what our kids see and when. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 20, 2019

So generally speaking, people should be free to do what they want …

Except eat hamburgers or drive their own cars. https://t.co/7J9pskYYyD — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 21, 2019

Yeah, President Yang isn’t going to implement a “mandatory buyback” of your old gas-guzzling “clunker,” but he insists you will really enjoy your new electric car.

How do you define generally speaking? — Jake DeVries (@kindapinkJake) September 21, 2019

Yea, but doesn't this fly in the face of 80% of your positions? — Human Affairs (@AffairsHuman) September 21, 2019

……Are you being serious right now ? — Kimberley Huntington (@KimberleyHunti1) September 21, 2019

Like watch porn?? Hmmm????? — ChaoticApathy #SaveTheOA (@ChaoticApathy) September 21, 2019

Did you not just tweet for a porn restriction a few hours ago? — Jish Sokolsky (@thebaldemoji) September 21, 2019

Except own an AR, not be taxed to death, pick their own insurance, and not be forced to support others — dmenks (@dmenks) September 21, 2019

Except own cars, eat meat, use vapes, have health insurance, use straws, use air conditioning. You know. Stuff like that. — [email protected] (@XwingAtAlicious) September 21, 2019

Except eat beef? — yannispappas (@yannispappas) September 21, 2019

How about eating meat that hasn’t had prices artificially inflated by burdensome government taxation ? — Joshua Byrd (@CaviarEmptier) September 21, 2019

Including eating red meat without paying a massive premium that would hurt poor and working class people? I’ve found you to be an interesting and out of the box thinker, but your comments on meat consumption lost me. — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) September 21, 2019

Exactly. Including keeping their own healthcare, right? — B (@BAC360) September 21, 2019

Except…own cars, eat hamburgers and watch porn, right? — Jessie Lynn ✝️🇺🇸🐻 (@LivingLifeVT) September 21, 2019

Unless they wanna eat a burger or buy an AR-15 or watch porn. — Buried Bump Stock (@RichardMilhousN) September 21, 2019

Except own guns or keep their own money, right?

😊👍 — RandomCat (@RandomC90238534) September 21, 2019

Then get your hands off my steaks and guns — NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) September 21, 2019

Apply this to taxes. — Sean P. Collins (@RealSPCollins) September 21, 2019

Free to not give the government more of my money is number one on my list. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) September 21, 2019

Does not wanting to be over taxed fall into the category of “generally speaking”? — Jik447 (@Jik447Scott) September 21, 2019

Are we really free if a government takes our money to redistribute? You'd be a good Libertarian if it wasn't for this one small snag. — The Green Pilot (@ZippedGreene17) September 21, 2019

What if I don't want to pay for a massive, wasteful government? — Hacker Holdings LLC (@HoldMyGlencairn) September 21, 2019

Eh. I believe that. I’m not convinced you do though. — 🚁 Skeet Dynamo 🚁 (@SkeetDynamo) September 21, 2019

Well, yeah. This is rather uncontroversial outside the Democratic Party. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) September 21, 2019

..Without being unfairly taxed for every day activities like driving a car or buying milk? Imagine if you decided to be the only Democratic guy against all that control freak stuff. A pro freedom, sane one. The younger one with all his faculties still in order. You could be. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 21, 2019

You favor a value-added tax and a carbon tax so I'm not free to do what I want with my $$$

You want to make private sector workers slaves to the govt's insatiable budget

No pic.twitter.com/azDgHjMHdW — #LearnToCode (@LearnTo73637432) September 21, 2019

Politicians and their evergreen lies — JBC (@AllAlongCross) September 21, 2019

You had me till you got on board with the leftist talking points, and now you’re sprinkling some libertarian in there, and that’s cool but I’m out brah… — RJ Dearinger (@rjdearinger) September 21, 2019

You mean, people should be free to do what you want. — Woofle Jelly (@huntsvut) September 21, 2019

Related: