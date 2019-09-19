We learned from CNN’s own “climate crisis” town hall with 10 Democratic presidential candidates is that they want to do away with fossil fuels entirely … and yet none of them, with the exception of Andrew Yang, ever seems to suggest nuclear power is the way forward toward providing enough clean energy to keep the country running.

MSNBC is outdoing CNN by having a two-day climate forum with the candidates, and when Marianne Williamson was asked about her thoughts on nuclear energy, she implored the audience to go beyond the hard data and think about it with their hearts.

Marianne Williamson on nuclear energy: go beyond “hard data” and “think about this with your hearts”https://t.co/lBy4UIB7uE pic.twitter.com/o7dCQgo61s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2019

After watching that, we wonder how she even leaves the house knowing there are more than 50 active nuclear power plants generating power right now for Americans. Let’s see … Williamson was born in 1952, so she must have been in her twenties when she saw “The China Syndrome” in the theater and freaked out.

That statement perfectly sums up the Democrat party in general. — Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) September 19, 2019

What's funny is that nuclear energy is the ONLY

energy source that is reliable and would insure

a dramatic drop in CO2. — Suzie Raye (@SuzieRaye) September 19, 2019

And yet it’s nowhere to be found in the Green New Deal.

There are less deaths associated with nuclear power than any other energy industry. It's cleaner and safer. Anyone saying otherwise is a moron. — Conspiracy Damage Control (@Conspiracydamco) September 19, 2019

Is she about to cry? Dear God. — Mary Magalene (@MaryWhyUBuggin8) September 19, 2019

Forget the data guys .. nothing to see there. — Mike Gollmer (@Wiser_OH) September 19, 2019

The party of science — Paul (@pjb438) September 19, 2019

Umm. What?!🧐 — Susan M (@dazzee) September 19, 2019

Making good policy doesn’t come from the heart — Romens99 (@romens99) September 19, 2019

Advocating for policy that disregards "hard data" and "facts". Yikes. Why is this so common these days? — J.L.A.W. (@Doming0) September 19, 2019

Rainbows and lollipops won’t cool my home to a cozy 68 degrees this summer. — Just 'State' (@Creed1009) September 19, 2019

Thinking with your brain is more effective. — Doug Adamavich (@DougAdamavich) September 19, 2019

MY heart wants personal micro-fusion reactors and hover tanks, so…. — Ed (@edlongwell) September 19, 2019

Get a Mr. Fusion for your flying DeLorean, that's what your heart wants! — Doug Adamavich (@DougAdamavich) September 19, 2019

This lady is on some really good stuff… — Liberty ن ❌ (@WavRidr101) September 19, 2019

She wants us to ‘think with our hearts’…… what the [email protected]&k is she talking about? The pauses and nearly fake crying weren’t really necessary either. — Sanny (@SannyOne9) September 19, 2019

How is she not a secret Republican plant? — NorthernXY (@NorthernXY) September 19, 2019

Who says she isn’t? She says that conservatives have been nicer to her than Democrats as a candidate.

Guess she’ll travel on hang gliders, sail boats, and scooters? — pa patriot (@PA_Patriot1776) September 19, 2019

She can catch a ride on Greta Thunberg’s solar-powered boat … and then fly back.

