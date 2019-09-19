How’s this for a “gotcha”? Heidi Przybyla writes over at NBC News Thursday that Attorney General William Barr wrote a blurb for a 2017 book that accuses colleges and universities of unfairly punishing male students accused of rape.

And?

Przybyla writes:

Barr’s praise for “Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Due Process at America’s Universities” by K.C. Johnson and Stuart Taylor, is posted on the book’s Amazon.com page. But during his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, Barr was not questioned about the blurb, which suggested men are often railroaded by a politically correct campus “mob.” In the blurb, Barr praises the book for examining multiple cases where, as he described, “Male students are sacrificed to the mob, with academic leaders happily serving as the hangmen.”

Geez, Heidi, we’re sorry you found that blurb months to late to be used by the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Next time, maybe.

OFA and Hillary Clinton veteran Jesse Lehrich tweeted the piece, also apparently believing there’s a story here.

“William Barr strongly endorsed a 2017 book accusing colleges and universities of unfairly punishing male students accused of rape.”https://t.co/hkKZ4SOcFu — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) September 19, 2019

As opposed to what? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2019

And?

i am absolutely DISGUSTED that the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the United States would actually SUPPORT due process. IMPEACH NOW https://t.co/5RtjfXfR1N — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 19, 2019

When will this villainy end? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 19, 2019

I need a safe space from this madness! — MOUNTAINSQUID🧩 (@MountainSquidd) September 19, 2019

Our world is just falling apart. — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) September 19, 2019

Just curious … has anyone read the book? We haven’t, but if you want posts about college men who were railroaded out of school over flimsy or even straight-up bogus sexual assault charges, we’ve got ’em.

Good, this is a real problem — Pete Moss (@PeteMos54007215) September 19, 2019

They do. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 19, 2019

"William Barr strongly endorsed a 2017 book accusing water of being wet." — Noah (@reeb1011) September 19, 2019

Yeah no kidding. It's been news for a while. There's kind of battle going on to reform Title IX enforcement for exactly that reason. You guys at NBC been in a coma? — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) September 19, 2019

Good. So? — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) September 19, 2019

Holy cow! How DARE he endorse a book CORRECTLY claiming that sometimes women falsely accuse men of rape (this is a fact, FBI has stats on it), and that colleges often operate on a 'guilty until proven innocent' basis. THE HORROR! — Sam Caruth (@SamCaruth1) September 19, 2019

There have been over a hundred successful lawsuits by young men who have been unfairly expelled or tarnished a rapist by campus kangaroo courts. A disproportionate number of these men whose lives are ruined by unsupported claims are black men. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 19, 2019

Every person in America knows this is true. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) September 19, 2019

So? Title IX was a rampant abuse of due process. — Magical Terrapin Andii (@Andiiterrapin) September 19, 2019

"Democrat strategist strongly condemns the bedrock legal concept of due process." — Martin M. (@The_Wise_Otter) September 19, 2019

Yeah, due process is so terrible. We should lock 'em up if they've been accused of anything, just like the Soviets did. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 19, 2019

BREAKING: Attorney General strongly supports due process. — Chris McMillen (@mcmillendesign) September 19, 2019

They are denied due process Mr Strategizer boy — Seigmeyer Fan account (@atakith_) September 19, 2019

That honestly was a huge problem in the wake of the Title IX “dear colleague” letter. — McZehut (@MZehut) September 19, 2019

The book was also endorsed by the president of the ACLU, but go off — Gator Neil Jr. (@gatorneiljr) September 19, 2019

The Duke lacrosse team was unavailable for comment. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) September 19, 2019

thank you Jesse for posting. Sons in colleges are suffering from alarming high rates of false allegations! https://t.co/ewM5OJY1gs — Cissy Mantia (@CissyMaiorana) September 19, 2019

My God, you people are stupid. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) September 19, 2019

I too endorse due process over academic kangaroo courts of SJW. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) September 19, 2019

Due process isn’t something you support???? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 19, 2019

Real story: Barr praised a book about male students being denied due process in false claims of sexual assault. The book, which I have actually read, does not bemoan punishment for rapists, as this article implies. https://t.co/wBm7Uv52Hb — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 19, 2019

Author of the article never read the book. Only a synopsis of the book by someone else who also didn't read the book. — Pseudonymous Zelkin 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@LeninsBarber) September 19, 2019

Right, but look at the Twitter bio "democratic strategist. former comms director at @OFA & @HillaryClinton foreign policy spox" – Translated that means "I lie about everything for a living" @JesseLehrich — James Verpoten (@jimveejr) September 19, 2019

