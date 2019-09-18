This tweet from 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is a few days old, but it’s still racking up responses as Sanders actually admits that the country and its citizens shouldn’t do things they can’t pay for:

That line of logic opens up a whole new perspective on Sanders’ campaign promises.

College is going to be free, health care is going to be free … even to non-citizens.

Boom.

But all the Democrats are doing it — they all raised their hands when the question of offering free health care to illegals came up at the debate.

Or just write a best-selling book.

As we said, the tweet’s a few days old, but when Bernie Sanders says you shouldn’t do something if you can’t afford it, there goes just about 100 percent of his platform.

