This tweet from 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is a few days old, but it’s still racking up responses as Sanders actually admits that the country and its citizens shouldn’t do things they can’t pay for:

If you can't afford to take care of your veterans, then don't go to war. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 16, 2019

That line of logic opens up a whole new perspective on Sanders’ campaign promises.

Can’t afford $100k a year college for a useless degree, then don’t go to that college. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) September 17, 2019

If you can't afford to pay for college after you graduate, don't go to college. — Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) September 16, 2019

If you can't afford to spend $100,000 on a useless college degree, then don't go to college. If the country you want to lead has the highest debt in its history, then don't promise free healthcare to everyone on the planet. — Peanut Whistle (@chicaneahead) September 17, 2019

Everything is gonna be free, right. Take care of our vets with all this free money. — John Johnston (@jj0100101) September 16, 2019

College is going to be free, health care is going to be free … even to non-citizens.

If you can’t afford to take care of your veterans, stop promising free stuff to illegals. https://t.co/VNh4vfhjSZ — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) September 17, 2019

Boom.

We can afford it, we just spend it on illegal immigrants instead. — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) September 16, 2019

The money is there- it’s just being wasted on welfare for illegals — ariel jones 🕊 (@arieljones411) September 18, 2019

If you can't afford to take care of your veterans, then don't open the borders to be flooded with illegal aliens fleeing other countries to sponge off of us or fund abortion and global warming scams here and in other countries. — ❌RKBA1911❌ (@RKBA1911) September 17, 2019

And instead of taking care of our veterans, you want to make the rest of Americans’ healthcare run exactly like the VA. Makes sense 🙄 — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) September 16, 2019

If you can’t afford Americans, the don’t offer free health care to illegal aliens — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) September 16, 2019

But all the Democrats are doing it — they all raised their hands when the question of offering free health care to illegals came up at the debate.

If you can't afford a 5 million dollar home, get elected to Congress. — Roman Griffen (@RomanGriffen) September 17, 2019

Or just write a best-selling book.

And if you have no plan to pay for socialist programs, don't force them on taxpayers. — Lissa (@HisReason7) September 18, 2019

If you can't afford to pay your staff, dont run a presidential campaign on paying workers better. In fact, dont run at all. pic.twitter.com/8krndlwfO1 — The Hobbit (@hobbitinacyclon) September 17, 2019

That might be the most asinine comment from you yet, as far as this veteran is concerned. We fight because we love freedom. We fight to protect our way of life and those of our allies. We don't fight because of a promise. Yes, veterans need healthcare, but that's not why we fight — Triangle Hokie (@HokieTed) September 17, 2019

As we said, the tweet’s a few days old, but when Bernie Sanders says you shouldn’t do something if you can’t afford it, there goes just about 100 percent of his platform.

Related: