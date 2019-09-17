Obama bro Ben “Echo Chamber” Rhodes just can’t quit Iran, and he refuses to accept that President Trump pulled out of the Iran deal that been hammered out by such luminaries as John Kerry.

Rhodes now believes the United States is in a “crisis of escalation” with its old deal partner whose foreign minister was caught on video chanting, “Death to U.S., U.K., Israel” as recently as last year.

Anyway, here’s Rhodes complaining that Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal only because it was Barack Obama’s achievement.

We would not be in this crisis of escalation if Trump didn’t pull out of the Iran Deal. It’s hard to think of a clearer and more predictable failure of a signature foreign policy than Trump’ rejection of something that was working just bc it was Obama’s achievement. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 16, 2019

Maybe Congress should have ratified a treaty or something instead of Obama sending over pallets of cash in the middle of the night.

Or you could have actually gotten Senate approval for your deal, but many members of your own party opposed it because it was absolutely terrible. I think once we were in it, it wasn't worth pulling out, but that doesn't mean the original deal wasn't atrocious — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 17, 2019

You could have followed the correct procedure and gotten Senate approval, FYI. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) September 17, 2019

If it was so wonderful why did he not put it to a ratification vote in the Senate? It was, in fact, not binding on any US future US government. Cheat on policy, pay the consequences. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) September 17, 2019

If the Iranian Nuke Deal was so good,

how come it was NOT made into a Treaty ?!? — Skookaloop (@SKOOKALOOP) September 16, 2019

imagine if you actually got something passed by the senate tho, that would have been so dope and trump would be like OMG NOOOO and you and obama would be all "yaaasss" ugh just imagine pic.twitter.com/Dpy9VN4Wmu — Rory (@rhetorical_rory) September 17, 2019

We wouldn’t be in this crisis if you submitted the deal as a treaty. — Alex Ward (@poolboy88) September 17, 2019

What deal? Barry's handshake and a wink? PS: Has the billion run out yet? — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) September 17, 2019

Dude, your "deal" was nothing. Even had you held them to account and not bankrolled the terrorists, it only covered their actions for a few years. You did zip to prevent them, indeed your bankrolling them only made everything easier for them. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) September 16, 2019

Narrator: “But it wasn’t working.” — WLF (@B_relieF) September 17, 2019

Your 'deal' was to pay 1B in ransom for some hostages and get the Iranians to pinky swear to not build a nuclear weapon for a few years. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) September 17, 2019

Iran had no intention of following that deal and we gave them plane loads of cash Benny. Do you honestly feel the Iran Deal moved us closer to peace? — BioVia (@BioVia1) September 16, 2019

#PalletsOfCash can't buy peace in the middle east. — James Quintero (@JamesQuinteroTX) September 17, 2019

You call that stupid deal as an achievement? The one that gives Iran legitimacy to access nuke in next few years after JCPOA finished its term? If the current situation is a mess, then what will you call it when Iran armed with Nuke threat the entire world? It’s Obama’s fault. — Sara (@saraghavamian) September 16, 2019

Right. Nothing to do with them being a violent theocracy who openly desire to destroy America and the Saudis daily. Nothing to do with the Saudis being their competition Nothing to do with the fact that the deal was a sham and they continued their Nuke plan. Definitely Trump — Fergifrogeyes (@fergifrogeyes) September 16, 2019

The Iran Deal is what financed Iran's proxy wars, weapons to Houtis, Hezbollah etc. — Elan (@elanfDC) September 16, 2019

Enabling doesn’t work. Appeasement, cowering, living in non-reality…

The truth shows now. — SMH (@StephanieMHahn) September 17, 2019

We would not be in this crisis if you did not sell this BS to your echo chamber — Levi Plotkin (@PlotkinLevi) September 16, 2019

Here's a reminder of "Obama's achievement."https://t.co/W3kgbQlnuy — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 17, 2019

Never trust the mullahs in Iran.

please ask the Iranian people how much they suffering, and 90% of people wants regime change.

Obama helped this backward mullahs to stay in power, when he had a chance in 2008 to support the people to achieve that. — DECAPRIO (@MashdiDecaprio) September 17, 2019

With every tweet, I am increasingly grateful that you no longer have access to power. — Jake G (@JGolding13) September 17, 2019

It must make you feel better to tell yourself these things. SMH 🤦‍♀️ — 🇺🇸Pam Davidson🇺🇸 (@Patriot6192) September 16, 2019

It’s not like Trump campaigned on “If you like your Iran Deal, you can keep your Iran Deal…” No, he told the people he’d get out of it, won the election and followed through. — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) September 16, 2019

Find someone who loves you as much as Ben Rhodes loves defending Iran. — Tim Chandler (@tchandler2) September 17, 2019

Seriously.

Related: