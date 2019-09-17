Obama bro Ben “Echo Chamber” Rhodes just can’t quit Iran, and he refuses to accept that President Trump pulled out of the Iran deal that been hammered out by such luminaries as John Kerry.

Rhodes now believes the United States is in a “crisis of escalation” with its old deal partner whose foreign minister was caught on video chanting, “Death to U.S., U.K., Israel” as recently as last year.

Anyway, here’s Rhodes complaining that Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal only because it was Barack Obama’s achievement.

Maybe Congress should have ratified a treaty or something instead of Obama sending over pallets of cash in the middle of the night.

Seriously.

